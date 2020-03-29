An additional 643 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pennsylvania on Sunday, as were four more deaths related to the coronavirus.
The increase brings the state’s total number of cases to 3,394 and the number of deaths to 38, according to the state Department of Health.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said about 10.4% of those who have tested positive have required hospitalization.
Locally, Fayette and Greene counties saw no increase in positive test numbers, remaining at 10 and six cases respectively.
Washington County saw a one-case increase to 24 and Westmoreland County’s cases increased from 41 to 47.
Allegheny County confirmed 46 new cases, bringing the total there to 265 cases.
The latter three counties are subject to stay-at-home orders issued by Gov. Tom Wolf.
COVID-19 positive cases statewide increased more than sevenfold in the week leading up to Sunday, and the state has the capacity to care for COVID-19 patients for now, Levine said.
But she acknowledged the presence of COVID-19 in the state is likely greater than the confirmed number of cases indicates.
“We know that have an undercount in Pennsylvania and throughout the nation in terms of the number of patients, and that some patients with very mild symptoms are staying home,” Levine said. “… We don’t (have) those test results. But we can presume at this time that if you have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, that’s what you have.”
Levine encouraged people with “significant symptoms” to be evaluated with a view toward eventual testing.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, and the state has encouraged patients to call their doctor or seek medical care if they are sick and feel they have an emergency.
Levine said the state could consider a mass testing approach later in the year as opposed to the current case-based testing currently happening in Pennsylvania and throughout the country.
“We do not have those supplies (for mass testing),” Levine said. “No state has those supplies at this time.”
Public health experts have warned that there could be a second wave of infections after the current wave is over.
Upon announcing its second positive test for COVID-19 Saturday – a Washington County resident tested at Washington Family Doctors – Centerville Clinics noted that more than 750 patients have been screened for COVID-19 and more than 230 people have been tested. Other testing sites for Centerville Clinics have been Uniontown Family Doctors and the Joseph A. Yablonski Memorial Clinic in Centerville.
According to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center, the novel coronavirus COVID-19 caused 31,882 deaths worldwide as of Sunday, with 681,706 total cases worldwide, including 124,686 in the United States, more than any other country. The U.S. death toll surpassed 2,000 over the weekend, doubling in a two-day span.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, which includes Greene and Washington counties, announced Saturday that all church buildings in the diocese were to be locked until further notice after two clergy teams and two priests in Allegheny County were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 a day earlier. All funeral masses or services, wedding and baptism ceremonies were canceled until further notice.
Wolf, on Sunday, announced said he requested a major disaster declaration for the state through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The declaration will provide additional support for state, county and municipal governments.
The request for a major disaster declaration would provide the same emergency protective measures available under the nationwide emergency proclamation for disaster unemployment assistance, crisis counseling, community disaster loans and the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Program; and statewide hazard mitigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.