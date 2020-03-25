Following the first virtual roll call in the history of the Pennsylvania Senate Wednesday, the state Senate unanimously approved pushing the state’s April 28 primary election to June 2 in a COVID-19 mitigation effort. The measure goes before Gov. Tom Wolf, who indicated he would sign it into law.
The Senate’s vote followed unanimous approval from the House of Representatives and pushed Pennsylvania toward becoming the 11th state to postpone its primary amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The bill doesn't require election officers to be registered in the election district in which they are officers, and it allows for the consolidation of two or more polling places up to a 60% reduction of polling place locations in the county except if needed. Two or more polling places will be allowed to be located in the same building.
