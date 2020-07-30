Despite the cancellations of multiple county fairs this year due to COVID-19, Pennsylvania’s Fair Queen is still making the rounds to fairgrounds to advocate for agriculture.
When Grace VanSciver, 17, of Mifflin County, was crowned as Mifflin County’s Fair Queen last summer, it was a big deal with her being the first queen to represent her county’s fair - last year was the first year that fair ever held the contest.
While that was unexpected for VanSciver, what came next totally surprised her. In January, she went to Hershey to compete against 59 other fair queens from across the commonwealth, and wound up winning the title of state fair queen.
And what came next totally surprised her…as well as everyone else in the world.
“When I was crowned fair queen in Hershey in January, it was before everything hit,” she said of COVID-19.
Normally, the state fair queen would receive a formal invitation to visit the state fairs, meet with the local fair queens as well as fair organizers, but 2020 proved to be a year that’s anything but normal.
“We started getting news of fair cancellations,” she said.
However, VanSciver held an it-is-what-it-is outlook and remained determined to advocate for agriculture in different ways even though she couldn’t visit fairs in a traditional way.
She accepted the offers to visit Southwestern Pennsylvania as she arrived in the area on July 20 to begin touring different fairgrounds and farms and those who run them, including the Fayette County Fairgrounds and Jackson’s Farm in New Salem.
“That’s a great example of agriculture and community,” VanSciver said of the Fayette Fair and was impressed by the size of the fairgrounds.
While VanSciver couldn’t narrow down her best memory of her time in the area, one that stands out was a visit to a farm where she was able to walk around a 15-hour-old alpaca.
“That made my day,” she said.
Following Fayette County’s tour, VanSciver said her scheduled including visiting the Butler County Fairgrounds and then back home to Mifflin County.
Although she’s holding out hope to visit fairs and festivals throughout the state in the fall, VanSciver said she was happy to get the opportunity to meet the people that make the fairs happen, even if it’s only for next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.