Community members are invited to gather this evening at Uniontown Hospital to pray for those fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on the front lines.
From 7 to 8 p.m. the Love Fayette Park and Pray will take place. The event is a follow up to the Love Fayette Prayer Drive earlier this month.
The Love Fayette initiative is a partnership among several Fayette County churches that wanted to pray together for the community. While participants couldn’t assemble as an in-person prayer group because of social distancing guidelines, during the earlier event they prayed together while driving through the county.
Jason Lamer, pastor of Faith Assembly in Uniontown said he and a Kayleigh Clark, pastor of Uniontown Free Methodist Church, collaborated to come up with the park-and-pray.
“People enjoyed being connected together,” Lamer said of the driving prayer event in which participants prayed for the county’s families and businesses while eight pastors participated on the radio. “They were doing something from a distance, but being together in unity.”
For the park-and-pray event, Lamer said participants only need to drive to the parking lot at the corner of Uniontown Hospital at Delaware and West Berkley streets. A parking team will direct traffic so all the vehicles will face the hospital.
Lamer said the designated spot can hold 40 vehicles, but with an estimated attendance of 115 people, he said the hospital also gave them access to a parking lot that can accommodate 100 vehicles.
He added that those participating should set their radio to 87.9 FM. Love Fayette will broadcast the pastors to reach radios in the area.
Lamer said Love Fayette is appreciative of the help and the accommodations from Uniontown Hospital to make the park and pray happen, as they will pray for health care workers, and for healing for those who have COVID-19.
Lamer said the parking team will be able to accommodate vehicles as early as 6:45 p.m.
