As a way of keeping Uniontown-area Catholics connected with their pastor, the Rev. Anthony Klimko has started celebrating virtual Masses on The Roman Catholic Churches of Uniontown Facebook page
Klimko, who started the Masses last week, said it felt odd to celebrate mass before a camera and without any parishioners there to listen in person, but said the week prior, he was celebrating Mass in empty churches.
“I was saying one of the prayers and started feeling sad because nobody was there to listen to those beautiful words from the scripture,” said Klimko, who ministers to 7,000 parishioners from St. John the Evangelist, St. Joseph, St. Mary (Nativity) and St. Therese, Little Flower of Jesus parishes.
Last Sunday’s Mass had 5,000 views. This Sunday’s Mass will be at 10 a.m., as will Mass on Easter Sunday.
The local live streamed Masses are in addition to those conducted by diocese Bishop Edward C. Malesic.
As Catholics enter into Holy Week, the diocese, which covers Fayette, Westmoreland, Armstrong and Indiana counties, has several virtual ways to continue participation.
The diocese website, www.dioceseofgreensburg.org, and its official Facebook page will stream the following: Palm Sunday Mass at 9 a.m. April 5; Holy Thursday Mass at 8 p.m. April 9; Good Friday services at 7 p.m. April 10; and Easter Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. April 12. All will be celebrated by Malesic.
Klimko said the blessing of the baskets is something that can be done virtually and will be a part of the diocese schedule of Holy Week.
He said he will still conduct the blessing of palms, but noted they will be put in storage and distributed to parishioners when they are allowed back into the churches.
For parishioners who are not internet savvy or who do not have an internet connection, Klimko said he has mailed bulletins to them, and the council for the Uniontown Knights of Columbus have made calls to let those parishioners know the church is there for them when they need it.
“As I've been celebrating Mass by myself, I've been keeping not only all parishioners in my prayers, but everyone who has been affected by this virus because we're all God's children,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.