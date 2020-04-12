“Patience and perseverance have a magical effect before which difficulties disappear and obstacles vanish,” President John Quincy Adams has been quoted as saying.
It’s unlikely anyone would deny he’s right, but that doesn’t make finding patience any simpler these days.
Patience, frankly, can be hard to come by under the most perfect of circumstances, let alone in the pressure cooker of COVID-19.
The effects of this national health crisis are a shared burden we all must bear.
To do that, we all must search for patience in more profound ways than we’ve ever done.
We’ve become used to immediacy or near-immediacy in getting what we want, when we want it.
Now, it seems, everything requires us to wait.
Trips out are scheduled; what we can buy when we take those trips may be limited.
There aren’t jaunts to the gym to blow off the steam of a stressful day. The solace so many found in going to a place of worship and being with others who share their beliefs and burdens has drastically shifted.
Big family dinners, like so many may be foregoing this Easter Sunday, aren’t in the cards.
But the growing list of things we cannot do, does not mean we cannot continue to do the things we love.
We just can’t do them as we’d prefer or how we’re used to doing them.
Ahhhh, patience.
Yes.
And perseverance.
Both are necessary virtues that must accompany change – especially these drastic changes that we did not ask for.
But each of those things will see us through, and perhaps even allow us to embrace new ways of doing the things we want.
Religious communities across Fayette County, the state and the world are sharing their worship activities online, and no virus can take away the ability to pray or worship privately.
Nature offers a magnificent playground, always ready for each of us to get in a work out (while still socially distancing).
Technology means we can have virtual Easter Sunday dinner with our families – and we can eat whatever we want! There is no law that requires our dinner include ham and dyed eggs.
Not going to the grocery store every day means we learn to work with what we have, a helpful skill not only in the kitchen, but also in life.
These forced changes related to COVID-19 do not have to consume every molecule of our lives, and they will not if we are able to embrace the alterations to our routines.
Each of us has control over how much we let the thoughts of what we cannot do consume us.
National and local medical experts have repeatedly said that the virus, not each of us, determines the timeline as to when our routines will begin returning to the way we were. None of us know when that may be.
Practicing patience and perseverance, however, will allow everyone to have a smoother ride while we wait.
