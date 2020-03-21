A patient in Allegheny County who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, the state Department of Health announced Saturday.
Two deaths from COVID-19 have now been reported in Pennsylvania, with the first coming from Northampton County.
The DOH reported a statewide total of 371 positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday in 28 counties, marking an increase of 103 cases since Friday. On Friday, the department reported 83 new cases since the previous day.
Statewide, 3,766 patients have tested negative.
“This virus is deadly,” DOH Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Saturday during a daily briefing, streamed from Harrisburg.
Levine said the rising number of positive tests reflects a spread of the illness – and not simply an increase in the number of people tested.
“We are actually seeing a spike in cases because more people are infected,” she said. “As we look at all of the case results coming in, the positive and the negative, we can actually see that.”
She said the state is “doubling the number of new cases every two or three days – and it’s not just increased testing.”
Levine also said that officials believe community spread – or the spread of the illness when a particular cause, such as travel, cannot be identified – has begun in Pennsylvania.
“We really do strongly feel that there is community spread, particularly in the hardest hit areas,” she said. “That includes the southeast, and that includes Allegheny County.”
In Allegheny County, 31 positive tests have been reported as of Saturday. Other nearby counties with reported cases include Beaver, with three; Washington, with five; and Westmoreland, with four. No positive tests have yet been reported in Fayette or Greene counties.
Levine also commented Saturday on the “drive-through testing” conducted in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties.
“This is part of the federal program to expand testing,” she said, noting that a doctor’s order is not needed for that testing.
But she added: “They are prioritizing testing of individuals with symptoms.”
Levine stressed that preventing the spread of COVID-19 takes priority over testing for it. And so people with very mild symptoms, she said, may be advised to take fluids, take anti-fever medications, practice social distancing and stay comfortable – but not to come in for testing.
“If you have some symptoms, maybe a very low-grade fever but overall you’re not feeling very ill, please feel free to call your healthcare provider,” she said. “But the recommendation might be to stay home.”
More information, including county-specific testing numbers, can be found at https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Cases.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.