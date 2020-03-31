The Paycheck Protection Program, a prominent provision of the CARES Act recently passed by the U.S. Congress, may be able to help small businesses and their employees during COVID-19 related closures.
Bob Shark, executive director of Fay-Penn Economic Development Council, said Fay-Penn has been spreading word about the program on its social media feeds and other outlets.
According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the program provides forgivable loans available from eligible banks and other commercial lenders. Almost all businesses with fewer than 500 employees qualify. The Act contains provisions for the self-employed, independent contractors, and sole proprietors. Nonprofits are also included.
“Forgivable” means that the loans do not need to be paid back as long as the borrower follows the rules of the Act, according to the Chamber.
The Chamber also lists a number of provisions, including the following:
Small businesses can use these loans to finance up to 2.5 months of employee payroll.
Businesses, nonprofits, Tribal businesses, and veteran’s organizations with 500 employees or fewer can qualify.
Maximum loan amount is equivalent to 250% of average monthly payroll (about 10 weeks of payroll expenses) or $10 million, whichever is less
Covered expenses include payroll, group health care benefits, salaries and commissions, interest on mortgage loans, rent, utilities, and interest on other debt obligations incurred before February 15, 2020.
People seeking more details from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, may visit https://tinyurl.com/USChamberCoronaVirus. They may also contact their banks to determine if the banks are eligible SBA lenders.
