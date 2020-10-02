The state Department of Transportation extended expiration dates for commercial driver licenses and commercial learner’s permits to Nov. 29.
The extensions apply to the licenses and permits scheduled to expire between March 16 and Nov. 29.
PennDOT also extended the expiration date of a Hazardous Materials Endorsement for anyone who is a Pennsylvania-licensed commercial license holder until Oct. 29.
Extensions for non-commercial licenses, permits and photo identification cards expired Aug. 31.
For a list of open driver license and photo license centers, the services provided and hours of operation, visit www.dmv.pa.gov.
Customers can also complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at www.dmv.pa.gov. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and schedule a driver’s exam. There are no additional fees for using online services.
