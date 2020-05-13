The state Department of Transportation has extended expiration dates for all vehicle registrations and safety or emission inspections through June 30.
The extension applies to those that expired starting March 16 in all counties, not just those still under stay-at-home orders.
“The extensions apply to all through the commonwealth that have products that expire within those dates,” said Diego M. Sandino, PennDOT community relations coordinator.
The expiration dates for those who have persons with disability placards that expired starting March 16 have also been automatically extended until June 30.
Earlier this month, PennDOT also extended the expiration of for drivers licenses, identification cards and learner’s permits to June 30.
The agency also announced they’d use existing photos for license and identification card renewals done online or through the mail.
Some PennDOT service centers in the 24 partially reopened counties have begun opening, with more to follow as 13 Southwestern Pennsylvania counties begin the reopening process this Friday.
“Using a customer’s existing photo will help limit the number of people in our driver and photo license centers, and by extension, help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19,” said Acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “This new process is not only a convenience, but it will help to keep our customers and staff safe.”
Gramian said all customers who renew a license or photo ID card online or through the mail will receive their new card or license by mail using the most recent photo in PennDOT’s system within 15 days.
