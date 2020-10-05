The state Department of Transportation wants residents to weigh in on plans to replace the bridge that carries Route 21 over Route 166 in German Township.
Details of the project will go on display on PennDOT’s website starting today, and running through Oct. 19.
The project’s scope of work is the replacement of the existing bridge, including the approach roadway along Route 21. In addition, upgrades to the drainage including stormwater management facility, signing and pavement marking and guide rail.
Jay Ofsanik, acting press officer for PennDOT District 12, said they’ve been running all their project meetings virtually since COVID-19 began.
“We’ve been having very good participation,” Ofsanik said, noting project managers have told him there has been an increase in participation online versus people arriving in person. “It’s more accessible because they don’t have to drive, and this gives them access to the information right into their own homes.”
To access the webpage visit www.PennDOT.gov/District12. Click on the “Public Meetings” link under the “District Links” heading, pick the “Fayette County” box, and then choose the “Route 21 over Route 166 (N Main Street) Project” tile.
Ofsanik said those who may not have internet service, the plans will be online for 14 days and that should give someone enough time to get access through a neighbor, friend or family.
“Most people can find a way,” Ofsanik said. “If push comes to shove, they can talk directly with the project manager.”
Feedback, questions and any input should be directed to the PennDOT Project Manager Sean P. Sepe, P.E., at ssepe@pa.gov or 724-439-7322.
Ofsanik said he believes the upcoming virtual public project display will be the first for this project, and there may be another such opportunity for public input as the project is due to be let in April 2021. Work is expected to start in the summer of 2021 and be completed in November 2022.
In the meantime, Ofsanik encouraged everyone to view projects on the website, ask questions and include their concerns.
