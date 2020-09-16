The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is again issuing REAL ID cards, a federally acceptable form of identification, after a pause due to the coronavirus.
The deadline for REAL ID enforcement was postponed from Oct. 1, 2020, to Oct. 1, 2021 at the start of the pandemic. REAL ID is a federal law that established minimum security standards for federal IDs, which are required to enter federal buildings, fly on airplanes and enter military bases.
PennDOT stopped issuing REAL IDs in March during the shutdown and after the enforcement deadline was extended. Drivers license centers reopened in May, but PennDOT opted to pause issuance of the federal IDs to catch up on a backlog of other services with upcoming deadlines for Pennsylvanians.
Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services Kurt Myers said they are now “in great shape” in terms of the previous backlog.
“We felt that now was the right time to reinstate the issuance of REAL IDs,” he said.
Before the pandemic, Myers said they were issuing about 6,000 REAL IDs every day. A little more than 900,000 have been issued, and they expect an additional 1.3 million Pennsylvanians will want the ID. He expects that of the 10.1 million people with forms of identification in Pennsylvania, 2.5 million will want REAL ID, or about 25 percent.
A marketing campaign before the pandemic notified people in the state about REAL ID, and he said they had a surge in customers before the pandemic hit.
“We had a tremendous amount of momentum going into March,” he said.
They are planning new campaigns to ensure that everyone who wants a REAL ID is able to get one with plenty of time to spare.
PennDOT centers are following social distancing and other guidelines related to COVID-19, he said.
“We are limiting the number of individuals in our centers. That will continue as we move forward,” he said.
He said officials have discussed whether there will be a lull in people obtaining REAL IDs with travel plans cancelled. Myers said he expects a surge will occur after a vaccine is widely available, and more people are wanting to travel.
To obtain a REAL ID, customers must present a proof of identity, such as a birth certificate or passport, proof of social security card, two proofs of address and proof of any name changes such as a marriage certificate. Customers can either visit a PennDOT Drivers License Center or a REAL ID center to obtain the card. Customers who are pre-verified can order their REAL ID online. The cost is $30, plus a renewal fee of $30.50 for a four-year non-commercial driver’s license and $31.50 for a photo ID. For more information, visit www.dmv.pa.gov.
