The number of Pennsylvanians who have tested positive for COVID-19 has reached 851, state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced Tuesday.
Seven people in the state have died as a result of this virus, she said.
A second person in Fayette County has also tested positive for COVID-19, according to state Department of Health records.
And while it was not included in the DOH counts, one Greene County case was also reported.
Centerville Clinics indicated Tuesday that a Greene resident tested positive at the respiratory clinic at its Uniontown Family Doctors location. The state breakdown of patients goes by where the patient lives, not where they were diagnosed, Levine has said.
Centerville Clinics started testing for COVID-19 on March 11 and noted more than 500 patients have been screened and another 150 tested for the coronavirus.
During her briefing, Levine reiterated an “urgent request” for blood donation at area centers, including the American Red Cross.
“Blood donation centers are taking proper precautions to protect anyone who is donating blood,” she said. “Donations of platelets, blood and plasma – all the different constituents of blood donations – are needed.”
Levine also encouraged people to contact local food banks.
Levine commented on treatment space for patients in response to a question.
“We are working very carefully with our hospitals and health systems, with the health care coalitions in each agency … to prepare for this surge,” she said. “We have to make sure that we have enough space. We have to make sure that we have the number of beds for the whole continuum of care.”
Statistics in nearby counties include 58 cases in Allegheny as of Tuesday, with two deaths; nine cases in Washington County; and 11 cases in Westmoreland County. Somerset County was among the newest counties to confirm a positive case of COVID-19, which has been detected in 40 of the state’s 67 counties.
Levine said hospitals could expand their numbers of beds without receiving permission from the DOH. She also said the department was, among other things, “working to repurpose ambulatory surgical facilities so that they can take care of less acute patients.”
She said the department was also looking into hotels as possible spaces for “post-acute patients” to recover.
Levine also, in response to a question, spoke to the issue of people who are struggling to find medicines for their chronic conditions because people believe, without scientific evidence, that those medicines can treat COVID-19.
“We’re working with the pharmacists to try to make sure that patients who are using these medications for accepted FDA uses have access,” she said.
She cited chloroquine.
“It is not an accepted standard of care (for COVID-19),” she said. She added that it is critical “that the right medicines be determined to treat COVID-19 at the right dose, at the right time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.