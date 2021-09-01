Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Tuesday that masks will be required in all K-12 schools, starting Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The order requires students, teachers, staff, and visitors at public and private schools, early learning programs, and child care centers to wear masks when indoors.
The order does not apply to school sports or outdoor activities.
The action is being taken as Pennsylvania, like other states across the country, experiences a resurgence of COVID-19 as students return to the classroom.
“The delta variant has changed everything for us,” said Wolf. “Wearing masks indoors is necessary to keep our students in the classroom and COVID-19 out of the classroom. We need our children to be in the classroom.”
At the afternoon press conference, Wolf pointed out the American Academy of Pediatrics, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Pennsylvania State Education Association are among the organizations calling for universal masking in schools.
Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam joined Wolf at the press conference, along with Education Secretary Noe Ortega and Dr. Trude Haecker, president of the Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
“The reality is we are living in now is much different than it was just a month ago,” said Beam. “With case counts increasing, the situation has reached the point that we need to take this action to protect our children, teachers and staff. The science is clear. If we want to keep our schools open, maintain classroom learning and allow sports and other activities to continue, masking significantly increases our chances of doing so.”
The delta variant is more contagious than the original strain of the virus, accounting for more than 92% of current COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania.
Since July, COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania have increased from less than 300 a day to more than 3,000 a day – with cases among school-age children increasing by more than 11,000 in the last month, and by more than 79,000 from January 2021 to August 2021.
Additionally, new cases of COVID-19 among children enrolled in licensed child care facilities have increased significantly in recent months, according to data reported to DHS by child care providers, Beam said.
For example, on June 4, child care providers reported eight cases of COVID-19 among children in the previous week. On Aug. 27, the number of new COVID-19 cases among children in child care the previous week was 162.
Currently, every county in Pennsylvania is experiencing high transmission levels of COVID-19.
In statements sent out Tuesday afternoon, state Sen. Camera Bartolotta and state Rep. Ryan Warner each expressed ire at the mandate.
“It is unfathomable that the governor would look us in the eyes less than a month ago and say masks in schools should be a local decision, then hastily break his word today,” said Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township.
Warner, R-Perryopolis, called the mandate “posturing” and said Wolf is “subverting democracy.”
“He can call it a mask mandate, but the bottom line is that it’s not a law. He tried to get the General Assembly to enact such a law. We said no, because we agreed with his prior statement and still believe that masking in schools should be a local decision,” Warner said.
Ortega noted that schools across the nation have already been forced to close, and students and teachers have had to quarantine – in Canon-McMillan, 50 high school students are quarantining, four days after school started – because of COVID-19 outbreaks.
“Wearing masks is a proven strategy that will help Pennsylvania’s schools reduce the spread of COVID-19, protect their communities, and keep our students and educators where we know it’s vital for them to be – teaching, learning and growing together safely in their classrooms,” said Ortega.
Beam signed the order under her authority provided by the Disease Prevention and Control Law.
Failure to implement or follow the masking order may subject a person to penalties under the Disease Prevention and Control Law of 1955.
Beam noted that last school year, when COVID-19 transmission rates were as high as they are currently, students reverted to remote learning.
Vaccination is the best defense against COVID-19 in the classroom, and masking remains the second-best defense, health officials said.
Haecker said new studies are showing that COVID-19 positivity rates are lower in schools with mask requirements compared to those with mask-optional policies.
But masks have become a point of contention, as schools reopen amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases. Polls – including an Aug. 23 poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research – show a majority of Americans support mask-wearing in schools.
Others argue that masks should be optional.
“I’m not sure why there’s push back. If we don’t do this, where does that leave us?” asked Wolf. “School events are canceled, school is canceled, students are sent home to quarantine ... To say (COVID-19) is nothing, it’s closing your eyes to reality.”
Wolf said an aggressive campaign spreading misinformation about mask-wearing has fueled the controversy.
Wolf called on state lawmakers in recent weeks to pass a school mask mandate, but the request was rejected.
The mask requirement also comes about a month after Wolf ruled out a statewide mask mandate for schools, after they were required last year for students to return to class.
“(Wearing masks) is the right thing to do,” said Wolf. “This is the right thing to keep kids in the classroom.”
