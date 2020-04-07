The public is listening to government orders to curb the spread of COVID-19 with limited enforcement, and state police hope people will continue to comply willingly, said Lt. Col. Scott Price.
“This is an unprecedented time for us, but I would say up front that the mitigation strategies – the nonessential business closures, the stay-at-home orders – they seem to be having an impact,” he said during a press conference Tuesday.
Noncommercial traffic on the turnpike has been reduced by about 76%, he said, which is an indication that residents are staying home. However, he said, the efforts are not yet doing enough to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“At the end of the day, this is a public safety issue,” he said. “It’s an unconventional one.”
As of Tuesday, state police statewide had issued six warnings and two citations for violating the stay-at-home order. Price emphasized police still need probable cause for a traffic stop, he said.
“We don’t stop cars simply to determine the reason for travel a person might have,” he said.
He said the goal is to educate the public, not to enforce the stay-at-home orders. There is some concern that with warmer weather and the passage of time, people may “backslide” in terms of compliance, which would be determined by metrics they follow, Price said.
“We’re warning, we’re encouraging, we’re educating. But eventually, if there’s continued noncompliance, then we’ll move into more of an enforcement posture,” he said.
He later added, “We prefer that people just comply.”
Price said there is a delicate balance with enforcement, and they are continuing community relations missions, which they hope will inform the perception of their strategies in keeping the public safe.
“Those individuals that are noncompliant are endangering us all as this pandemic continues,” he said.
State police have a similar approach toward enforcing non-essential business closures. Statewide, they have received 541 reports of non-essential businesses in operation. They have issued 178 warnings and issued no citations. The Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement has received 14,000 complaints statewide, issued 56 warnings and issued six citations through the liquor code, he said. Businesses that were cited had multiple warnings, he said.
State police had some personal protective equipment on hand in preparation for a potential pandemic, and have a limited supply of N-95 masks, intended for use when a trooper is in contact with a sick person. Those masks protect the wearer from droplets. Troopers are also beginning to wear cloth masks, which protect others from potential exposure in the case of an asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic carrier. Inmates at the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections are manufacturing the stock of cloth masks.
State police also have access to protective eye wear, disinfectants and ponchos. Since Sept. 11, 2001, each trooper also has a gas mask and tyvek suit, which could be used in an extreme situation. Police are also responding to nonemergency calls over the phone when possible.
He said state police have had a 1% increase in domestic violence calls, which he said was not statistically significant, although calls have been increasing nationwide. He said he hopes that residents also look out for one another.
“We understand that this is a time of unprecedented stress for people,” he said. “There is a level of concern for the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.