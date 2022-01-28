Pennsylvania’s first COVID-19 death was recorded on March 18, 2020.
On Thursday, the state surpassed 40,000 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the state Department of Health. Officially, 40,257 deaths have been recorded.
The state also has confirmed more than 2.6 million cases of COVID-19 in the 22 months since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
And while record-high case counts, fueled by the omicron variant, are starting to come down, state health officials warned that it is important to be vigilant.
“Although we are seeing a slight decrease in the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases, it is much too early to let down our guard,” said Keara Klinepeter, Pennsylvania’s acting secretary of health.
In Fayette County, six new COVID deaths were reported on Thursday, bringing the county’s death toll to 581. There were seven new deaths reported in Washington County, where there have been 579 COVID-related deaths.
Ninety-two people have died in Greene County, with new additional deaths reported Thursday.
Over Wednesday and Thursday, the state Department of Health reported 308 new virus cases in Fayette, bringing its total to 28,114 cases.
“What we have seen during previous surges is that hospitalizations remain high for a couple of weeks after case counts start to decline,” said Klinepeter. “That means that our frontline health care workers need our continued support and a commitment to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear masks in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status and get tested when appropriate.”
To help facilitate testing in Fayette, the county’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force will offer free drive-through testing for the virus next week at the Joseph A. Hardy/Connellsville Airport.
Up to 450 PCR tests can be administered daily Monday, Jan. 31 through Friday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 8 through Friday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The airport is located at 988 Sky Drive, Lemont Furnace.
Those wishing to receive a test must be at least 3 years old, and appointments are not required, though those seeking testing are encouraged to bring photo identification or an insurance card. Results will take between two and seven days, and those who test positive will receive a call from AMI. Those with a negative test will receive an email from the company.
According to the DOH, between Wednesday and Thursday, 112 additional COVID-19 patients were identified in Greene County, bringing its case total to 7,706. An additional 573 cases were noted in Washington County, which has a total of 47,337 cases.
In Pennsylvania, the number of COVID-19 deaths is 39,932, with the total number of cases reaching 2,605,439.
The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday was 12.8% lower than Jan. 17. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 16.1% and 14.2%, respectively.
About 27.8% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients, and 31.3% of all ventilators statewide are in use, according to the DOH.
Additionally, the DOH noted the first state-directed health care strike team is now deployed and more are on the way to help with the health care staffing shortage amid the pandemic.
“Despite the slight decrease in cases, staffing resources are in high-demand from Pennsylvania hospitals and health systems, whose frontline health care workers are exhausted and in need of support while they continue to see record numbers,” Klinepeter said.
According to the CDC, as of Monday, 75.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
