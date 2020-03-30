Unemployment claims in Pennsylvania reached historic highs following mandated business shutdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Since March 15, there were 834,684 unemployment claims made to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, said Secretary Jerry Oleksiak on Monday.
“We have gone, basically within a matter of days, from a period of low unemployment claims to historic highs, like nothing we’ve ever seen before,” he said. “That eclipses anything we’ve ever seen for a weekly total, and maybe even a yearly total.”
Oleksiak said the department also received 131 claims for workers compensation related to the coronavirus, and 81 of those were from first responders or health care workers.
The department was staffed to handle a period of low unemployment, and acknowledged there have been some delays and lengthy wait times for callers. Officials advised patience and persistence in filing claims. He said a “skeleton crew” is working in the office, and many people are working from home to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Officials advised filing claims online at www.uc.pa.gov to avoid wait times on the phone, and to explore the COVID-19 tab and frequently asked questions before calling.
“We’re doing all we can. We’re asking people to be patient,” Oleksiak said.
Susan Dickinson, director of the unemployment compensation office, noted many people are applying for unemployment benefits for the first time. She compared the claims process to a paycheck. A person should file a claim immediately during their first week of reduced hours. Then, at the end of a two-week period, a person will verify the amount of hours worked, and they will be paid in two to three days. A person receives a debit card, which will be loaded after the hours are verified.
If a person is unable to immediately reach someone to file a claim, or did not receive their debit card PIN number in time to verify their hours, the claim will be backdated to the first date of unemployment, she said.
With new waivers and guidelines, the department advised anyone who thinks they may be eligible to apply online. People who work part time or who are working reduced hours may also be eligible for benefits. New federal programs are also being established for the coronavirus response, officials said.
Oleksiak said they are hiring additional staff and upgrading their systems to handle the influx of claims. Wait times were lower on Monday than in previous days, Dickinson said.
“This is what we want to do. We want to provide people with answers. We want to provide people with the unemployment they’re entitled to,” Oleksiak said.
