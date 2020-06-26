Performing arts organizations are among the cultural organizations and museums that may soon be eligible for grants to offset financial struggles caused by lost revenue due to pandemic-related closures.
The $20 million in funding to assist organizations across the state will be administered through the state’s COVID-19 Cultural and Museum Preservation Grant Program, administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development. The program is funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“As Pennsylvanians stayed home to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, our museums and cultural centers lost not just patronage, but revenue,” said Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday. “As these organizations are so critical to maintaining community culture and safeguarding our history, it is imperative that we allocate the funding they need to continue their operations.”
According to program guidelines, available on the DCED website, the maximum grant amount is $500,000, and the minimum grant amount is $25,000. Funds cannot be used to offset revenue which has already been offset from other sources, including philanthropic and federal, state and local government sources.
Applications for the grants will be accepted from Monday, June 29, through Friday, July 31 at www.esa.dced.state.pa.us.
News of the grants come as Wolf announced that Lebanon County, the only county still in yellow, will transition to green on July 3.
Wolf called the eastern county’s planned transition “a milestone worth a cautious celebration” while reminding residents that there are still restrictions in the green phase of reopening.
Among those are the requirement to wear a mask in a business, a prohibition against gatherings larger than 250, and occupancy restrictions at restaurants and bars, gyms, casinos and malls.
Local counties have been in the least restrictive green phase of reopening since June 5.
During that time, all have seen increases in cases and testing.
The local case numbers, from June 5 through Friday are:
Fayette from 95 to 106; Greene from 27 to 35; Washington from 141 to 187; Westmoreland from 456 to 587; Allegheny from 1,937 to 2,382.
Statewide, 600 new cases were reported Friday, and the state Department of Health noted 6,579 deaths.
