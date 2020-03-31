Local police departments noted a drop in crime during the first two weeks of a widespread voluntary quarantine to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“We’ve seen a drop-off. Generally, people seem to be actually heeding the government’s advice to stay home,” said Connellsville Police Cpl. Bryan Kendi. “In general, that seems to lower our crime rate because we don’t have person-to-person contact as much. You don’t have the low-level crimes of retail theft or public drunkenness or disorderly conduct. Those things don’t happen when you’re inside.”
Uniontown City Police Lt. Tom Kolencik noted the city has seen a daytime population decrease with many businesses and restaurants closed.
“We have more downtime, which gives us more opportunity to get out and patrol, and also it’s making us more accessible to the community,” he said.
Kolencik said a woman called police saying she needed medication, and an officer went to Walmart to pick it up for her.
“We have the time now to do that,” he said.
However, while crime rates have dropped, they are not at a standstill. Several major incidents have occurred since President Donald Trump declared a national emergency March 12 and urged people to stay home. On March 18, Jeremiah Reed Pletcher, 21, of Vanderbilt allegedly shot Raekwon Kahlil Pratt, 21, following a fight involving several people in the parking lot of YMCA in South Union Township. Tuesday night, Richard Straley, 53, of Uniontown allegedly stabbed Russell Gongaware in the face at his North Gallatin Avenue apartment. In Waynesburg, Frank Leon Cordero, 19, alllegedly shot at Thad T. McGilton following an argument between McGilton and his sister Monday. On Wednesday night, Johnathan Casteel crashed his vehicle in South Union Township and reported he was shot at after attempting to buy drugs from Nathan Patrick Mattie, 28, in Bierer Wood Acres.
“Ultimately, bad people are still going to do bad things. The coronavirus isn’t going to keep people from breaking the law,” Kolencik said.
Kendi said he has not seen any crimes related to the coronavirus in Connellsville.
“Nobody is out taking advantage of the crisis, and that’s a good thing,” he said.
Police wondered if they would see a rise in domestic violence calls with people spending more time confined in their homes, but instead they have seen an increase in families spending time together.
“I’m proud of our people that there hasn’t been an increase in that, and knowing that we’re in the middle of the crisis and everyone is on there best behavior,” Kolencik said, adding the spring weather gives people an opportunity to step outside and take a walk to diffuse any tension or to spend time together outdoors. “You’re seeing more kids at Bailey Park. You’re seeing more kids at Hutchinson Park. You’re seeing parents out walking and kids are on their bicycles. I think it’s giving families an opportunity to spend together that they normally don’t have.”
Kendi said he thinks people are more inclined to let minor issues go in a crisis period, instead of rising to the level of a domestic violence call. Generally, he said people are not panicking, but they are taking the threat seriously.
“I think people are taking it seriously enough that they’re more forgiving of each other,” he said. “I think people are just happy that their loved ones are around and everyone is safe and happy, and they want to keep it that way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.