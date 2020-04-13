Many locals are doing their best to stop the spread of the coronavirus by adhering to social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders, said police.
“I can’t say enough good about our community in regard to our residents listening and following the orders,” said Uniontown City Police Lt. Tom Kolencik. “We haven’t had to intervene, really at all.”
No citations have been filed for stay-at-home orders or non-essential business closures, said Connellsville City Police, Uniontown City Police Department and state police Troop B, which covers Fayette, Greene, Washington and parts of Westmoreland and Allegheny counties.
“I think most people are taking it seriously. Most people are staying home unless they need to leave,” said state police Trooper Robert Broadwater.
Police at each station said they have seen less traffic, which is a trend statewide. State police Lt. Col. Scott Price said last week, non-commercial traffic on the turnpikes was down 76%.
Unacast, a company which uses cellphone data to compile reports on users’ location activity, created a scoreboard to track social distancing and how it is impacting rates of COVID-19 across the country. The U.S. overall earned a B Thursday afternoon, and Pennsylvania was graded C+. Fayette County had a C, Westmoreland was graded C-, Washington County earned a C+, and Greene County led the region with a B.
In Fayette County, the data showed a 40% to 55% reduction in average distance traveled, a 60% to 65% decrease in non-essential trips and a 74% to 82% decrease in personal encounters.
“You definitely see the impact of the vehicle traffic. It’s not there like it usually is,” Broadwater said.
He noted the attitudes about the stay-at-home order differ between people in more populated areas and people in rural, mountain areas. People in the cities are more accustomed to regular human interaction, while people in those other areas tend to have more social distance in general.
Broadwater said it’s difficult to gauge social distancing aside from a decrease in traffic and calls for large gatherings since police are not making stops to enforce the order. Reports of large parties in Grindstone last weekend did not result in citations, although state police are investigating the report of an assault.
Despite the mandates, police still need probable cause for a traffic stop, such as a traffic violation or a report of a non-essential business operating.
“We’re not there to run their lives. For the most part, people we’ve come into contact with have all seemed to be out doing legitimate stuff – getting groceries, getting gas, going to work,” said Connellsville Police Department Cpl. Bryan Kendi, adding they have not received any reports of large gatherings. “Everyone in Connellsville seems to be listening to what the governor is saying. We don’t have any complaints. Everyone is doing really well.”
Soon after the order to close non-essential businesses, police received some reports of businesses operating. Kolencik said they received calls about five businesses, and police informed them about the new rule. Each of the businesses complied willingly.
“That was more of a misunderstanding. They weren’t being blatant about it,” he said.
Kendi said they received reports about two non-essential businesses operating, but police responded and found no activity.
“There wasn’t any evidence that they were not closed up,” he said. “I think people are just trying to ride this thing out.”
Uniontown and Connellsville police said people are still enjoying the nice weather, but for the most part, are doing so in a way that complies with the orders. Kendi said they have received a few reports of people in parks, which have been closed as a part of the mandates.
“From time to time, our guys have to respond to the different parks in the city and let them know that we’re trying our best to stop the spread of infectious disease, and the best way to do that is by social distancing,” he said. “For the most part, when people are told what’s going on, they’re very compliant. No reports, no citations, it’s always just been a warning basis.”
He noted people are still free to use the bike trail. Kolencik said more people outdoors walking may have helped to reduce the city’s crime rates. He said they have seen a reduction in thefts and other property crimes.
“Me being on patrol every evening and interacting with people every day, I see a community that’s getting along together and looking out for one another. There are more eyes. The community is policing itself,” Kolencik said. “You can see it in the people we’re talking to. I’ve never seen a town get along as well as they have.”
He has also seen an outpouring of support for the police, hospital employees, mail carriers and other essential workers despite widespread unemployment.
“We understand that people are inside and money is getting tight. They’ve just got to stick together, and hopefully this is over soon,” he said. “We’re still early in the game, so I hope that we can all stick together through this.”
Kendi also said he expects that compliance could dwindle if stay-at-home orders are extended.
“We’re not built to be bottled up,” he said. “I think, eventually, people will go out and they’ll start doing their thing. Hopefully it doesn’t take that long to open up. We don’t promote breaking the law or an executive order from the governor or the president, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see some people not listen to these orders after some period of time.”
Each of the officers said they are looking forward to a return to normalcy.
“Everything is shut down. It’s sad to see,” Broadwater said. “But we all know what we have to do.”
