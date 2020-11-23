Possible incidents of exposure to the coronavirus involving multiple students and adults within the Laurel Highlands School District have been reported to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which is investigating the reports.
There are no current confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the school district, officials said, and the DOH is handling contact tracing efforts.
Superintendent Dr. Jesse Wallace said the reports have come from "throughout the district" school buildings, and have not been confined to any one school. He said the DOH has not asked the school to make any modifications to its learning models.
"We have various individuals, both students and adults, that have notified the Department of Health that they may have been in the presence of someone with COVID-19 or may have been in the presence of someone who may have been in the presence of someone who had COVID-19," Wallace said.
While some students in the senior high attended an unsanctioned dance put on by parents in the district earlier this month, Wallace said the reports of exposure have not been concentrated within any building. State officials are handling contact tracing, and will notify anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Wallace adamantly denied a report circulating that there are 89 cases within the school district.
"I don't know where that came from. That's all false. The Department of Health would have shut me down if I had two," he said. "That's just ludicrous."
He said there have been some incidents of students whose parent or guardian tested positive for COVID-19, and students were kept home from school and later tested positive.
In each incident of possible exposure, he said the transmission came from outside the school building.
"Our mitigation efforts are working phenomenally," he said. "All the transmission has come from outside the school."
Wallace said they will await word from the health department and make any changes to procedures as necessary.
"We're doing everything we possibly can to keep everyone safe, and we're going to follow the department of health," he said.
