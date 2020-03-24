Notable posts on community pages
The Fayette Facebook pages created during the coronavirus pandemic are filled with posts that show the best in people.
Some recent posts include:
n “I’ll be picking up lunches from the school at Albert Gallatin High School if anyone needs any let me know please I’ll drop them off to you!”
n “Anyone in need of FREE baby food stage 1 and 2? I have only nine containers in all. Mostly fruits and two mixed with veggies. They all expire in June except one expires in April. Must pick up in Grindstone.”
n “There is a lot of talk about mask shortages. My daughter works for a clinic and they are asking anyone to help make masks and donate to your hospitals if you can. Here is a link to how to make them if anyone is able to do so!”
n “Just want to put this out there. My husband and I have decided we will buy one meal a day from a small local business to try to help them with their struggles to stay a float. If everyone who still has a job would do this, it would help the businesses and help relieve the demand on grocery stores.”
n “I live near Rich’s Farms. So Smithfield/Fairchance area towards Cheat Lake. I know it’s not the most populated area, and not as easy to find help out here. I have a vehicle. I have food. I’m happy to pick things up for anyone who doesn’t have transportation. I may not have a lot, but there was a time when I had absolutely nothing. Literally nothing. My family and friends helped me, but not everyone has those to turn to. So please let me know if I can help in any way, and I will do my best to make it happen.”
