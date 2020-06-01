Pennsylvania is prepared for an unprecedented primary election today that will move forward amidst a global pandemic and protests across the country.
“On many levels, seemingly more by the day, this will be an election like no other. It brings unprecedented problems, along with unprecedented progress,” said Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar during a press conference Monday morning.
The progress, she said, lies in the option to cast mail-in ballots.The problems stem from the coronavirus pandemic, which delayed the election by more than two months, and a number of protests – both peaceful and violent – in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. He died after former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for more than 8 minutes. Chauvin is charged with third-degree murder.
Boockvar said the Department of State is working closely with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) to monitor any violence that could threaten the election process.
“We are tracking this hour by hour,” she said.
She said they will make immediate notifications of any necessary changes. No changes were necessary at the time of the press conference at 11 a.m.
Boockvar also noted 8.1 million people have already cast their ballots to vote by mail. Those who wanted to vote by mail were required to apply, and must drop off their ballots by 8 p.m. today.
The polls remain open for in-person voting. She said the department secured masks, sanitizer and cleaning supplies. Additional personal protective equipment and additional supplies were supplemented by PEMA. Voters are encouraged to wear a mask and bring their own pen, if they want to do so.
“Be safe. Treat voting like any other protected essential business,” she said.
Election results may take longer than usual to be returned, especially in regions where races are close calls.
“Keep in mind tomorrow patience and gratitude,” she said.
Boockvar lauded election staff in every county, who she said worked “around the clock” to ensure that voting could still take place, calling them “true heroes.” She also commended voters for continuing to vote even in a pandemic.
“Voters can have full confidence that their vote will be counted and their voice will be heard,” she said.
Boockvar said some polling places have changed, and recommended checking votespa.gov before heading to the polls.
