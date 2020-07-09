A new state order will protect homeowners and renters from foreclosure or evictions through Aug. 31.
Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order granting the protections to those who have not received assistance through either the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency or other federal foreclosure programs or judicial orders.
“I am taking this action to help families know they will have a roof over their heads and a place to live while all of us fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wolf said. “It takes one more burden off of people who are struggling and ensures that families can remain in their homes so they can protect their health and well-being.”
PHFA started accepting applications for assistance on July 6.
Wolf’s previous order suspending evictions and foreclosures expires Friday.
In other COVID-19-related news, the state issued additional guidance on summer recreation, camps and pools.
At youth sporting events, Wolf noted that coaches, athletes and spectators must wear a face covering unless they are outdoors and can consistently stay 6 feet from others. While athletes do not have to wear a face covering while actively engaged in working out, they must be worn on the sidelines when social distancing cannot be maintained.
Updated guidance also notes that masks should not be worn into pools or other bodies of water that would get them wet.
It also noted that social distancing guidelines should also be adhered to while in the water.
“As we learned more about the importance of mask-wearing and listened to questions from providers and parents, we updated the FAQs (frequently asked questions) so everyone involved in these summer programs understands how they may operate,” Wolf said. “We hope that this updated guidance helps everyone participating in summer child care and recreation programs and eliminates some of the stress and worry associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and how it is affecting our everyday lives.”
The updated guidelines are available on the state Department of Health’s website on the coronavirus page, under the summer recreation link.
Local DOH case data reported Thursday includes:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 163 cases (+3); 5,732 negative tests; four deaths (no change)
Greene County: 56 cases (+4); 1,503 negative tests; no deaths
Washington County: 366 cases (+10); 9,695 negative tests; six deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 917 cases (+21); 20,928 negative tests; 39 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 4,367 cases (+153); 67,350 negative tests; 193 deaths (+3)
Pennsylvania: 92,867 cases (+719); negative tests; 6,848 deaths (+36)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: four facilities; seven cases in residents; six in employees
Greene County: one facility; two cases in residents; one in employees
Washington County: eight facilities; nine cases in residents; four in employees
Westmoreland County: 18 facilities; 151 cases in residents; 46 in employees
Allegheny County: 51 facilities; 571 cases in residents; 168 in employees
Pennsylvania: 732 facilities; 18,092 cases in residents; 3,396 in employees
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.