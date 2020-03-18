Officials are encouraging Pennsylvanians to respond to the Census early to help workers avoid in-person contact.
“We encourage all Pennsylvanians to take immediate advantage of the new option to respond to Census invitations online this year as DCED continues to monitor the COVID-19 spread state wide and works with the administration to encourage social distancing to protect the health of our communities,” said state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin. “The sooner individuals respond via phone or online, they are assisting in social distancing efforts to limit Census workers being required to follow-up on invitations by making door-to-door visits.”
Although National Census Day is April 1, 2020, households began receiving invitations last week to complete the Census.
Responses can be made online, by phone or by mail.
“Try to get online to get it taken care of,” said Fayette County Commissioner David Lohr.
Lohr said it’s important to get an accurate count of county residents, but noted potential health risks to Census workers tasked with going door-to-door to track down those who haven’t responded.
Those home visits occur between May and July.
For more information on the various ways to respond to the Census, visit 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020.
