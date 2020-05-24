When state Gov. Tom Wolf officially moved Fayette County to “Yellow” designation on May 15, it meant that businesses offering outdoors adventures to the public could cautiously celebrate.
With quarantined residents anxious to leave hibernation and the weather becoming warmer, many outdoors enthusiasts are ready and rarin’ to ride bikes, hike trails and/or ride rivers in rafts.
Representatives from three businesses –- the Ohiopyle Trading Post, White Water Adventurers, Inc. and Wilderness Voyagers — that offer such adventures and experiences said the timing is perfect for residents to enjoy what they have to offer.
The Ohiopyle Trading Post is open, offering river trips along the Upper, Middle and Lower Youghiogheny River.
Owner Joel Means said the business has had a rough start as a result of COVID-19, but the Trading Post — which is celebrating its 30th anniversary – is ready for the public to come and enjoy the outdoors.
“All sections of the Yough River are open, and for the lower section we are running trips daily and hourly,” Means said. “Yes, there are some significant changes due to COVID guidelines and restrictions, but everyone can still have a great time here.”
Those changes include offering fully guided trips with only 25 people total per trips, which includes staff. Also, there are no food services on the premises along the trip, although there is an ice cream store at the Post that offers treats to go.
Guests are required to wear masks anywhere on the premises except for when they are on the river. And, Means said the staff works diligently to make sure all equipment is constantly and thoroughly disinfected.
Means added that walk-ins for raft trips are welcome, and trips typically last 2 to 2 ½ hours.
“Our goal is to get you on the water as soon as we can,” he said. “We’re aware that COVID has forced us to make changes, but we are doing the very best we can to provide great experiences for our guests. I’m very proud of the staff who worked really hard to get us open and operating despite the challenges.”
Restrooms, facilities, private campgrounds and the outfitter’s store are open, and guests are required to adhere to CDC and state guidelines regarding safety and social distancing.
The Trading Post also offers bike rentals and kayak lessons.
For more information about the Ohiopyle Trading Post, call 724-329-1450 or visit the website www.ohiopyletradingpost.com.
Another business, White Water Adventurers Inc. offers guided rafting, rentals, biking and lodging in Ohiopyle, and General Manager Jim Greenbaum said the company has been receiving many telephone calls from people wanting to know if WWA is open for business.
“We definitely are, and we’re ready to have everyone come and enjoy our services,” he said. “We have had to adapt like every other business, and we are steadfastly adhering to all regulations and restrictions set forth by CDC and our Governor. But we want the public to know that we are open for them to come have some fun.”
Greenbaum said the timing is right for people to visit or at least learn more about what WWA has to offer.
“People just want to get out – out of their houses, out of their hibernation, and enjoy the outdoors, whether that’s being on the river or riding bikes,” he said. “With the move to ‘Yellow,’ the warmer weather and the Memorial Day weekend coming up, we’re very happy to be back in business. This is a great time to come see what we’re all about.”
There are several key changes in WWA’s daily operations due to COVID-19 restrictions that Greenbaum said the public needs to know, many of them actually benefiting visitors.
For example, rafting trips are being launched every 30 minutes instead of the typical two-hour time period because of certain changes.
“We will have smaller groups on the rafting trips to practice social distancing, and rafters will not be stopping for lunch during the trips, which means that there will more time to enjoy the sights and sounds along the river,” he said. “Shorter raft trips means the public will be able to enjoy other aspects of what we offer, such as biking and hiking.”
Guidelines also include limiting groups to 6 or 7 per boat, putting a guide in each raft, and ensuring that guests be wearing masks upon arrival, through check-in and while being transported in small vans instead of larger buses. Once the river trip begins, guests will not be required to wear their masks.
“It’s simple — if you’re on the river, you don’t need a mask … anywhere else on the premises, we ask that you wear one. The safety of our guests and employees is very important.”
Greenbaum stressed that safety and understanding COVID-19 restrictions have been strong focal points in training employees and maintaining the business daily.
“Our training and day-to-day maintaining has been about first aid, practicing social distancing, enforcing and adhering to important guidelines,” he said. “We are adamant about constantly cleaning and disinfecting all of our equipment – our bikes, rafts, life jackets, helmets, rafts, transportation vehicles, everything. We have, and continue to, place a great deal of emphasis into offering the best and safest outdoor experience.”
In addition to raft trips, biking and hiking trails, WWA offers camping, lodging, and a gift shop on its premises. Tent camping is currently allowed, and the motel and gift shop are open, with limited hours of operation and safety precautions being taken.
Greenbaum said that for now, the daily hours of operation are sun up to sun down. For more information about White Water Adventurers, Inc., call 800-992-7238 or visit the website www.wwaraft.com.
Eric Martin, owner and CEO of Wilderness Voyageurs, said though he is excited about being allowed to officially provide outdoors fun to the public, it is the safety and well-being of the company’s guests and staff that are his primary concern.
“We have been working diligently to ensure that everything we offer here is safe and adhering to CDC and state restrictions and guidelines,” Martin said. “We are conducting enhanced screening protocol, which includes temperature readings and a health declaration. And, we are insisting that guests follow our guidelines on personal distancing, face coverings and personal sanitation.”
Martin said guidelines include reducing the number of daily raft trips, making all trips fully guided, limiting the number of guests allowed on a raft and requiring guests to wear face covering anywhere on the premises
“We request that everyone on the grounds or engaging in any activity or trip here have a face covering and use it in close proximity with others,” he said. “We want to keep everyone safe while enjoying the fresh air and sunshine.”
Martin said the business’s retail store and bike shop are open, as are bike rentals, which he added has experienced a high volume thus far. The restaurant on-site is currently open for takeout orders.
Martin said he hopes residents take the opportunity to visit Wilderness Voyageurs to see for themselves everything the business has to offer.
“We cover 20,000 acres, 70 miles of trails and 17 miles of river, and the scenic nature is breathtaking,” he said. “We are trying to bring people here to experience a beautiful part of rural Pennsylvania … and we hope that they remember do so safely.”
For more information about Wilderness Voyageurs, call 800-272-4141 or visit the website www.wilderness-voyageurs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.