Those who have to hit the road amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) have already felt the ground shifting beneath their axles, but they’re getting a reprieve.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced Thursday that it would reopen all 17 of its service plazas Friday at 7 a.m., with restrooms inside all service plazas open 24 hours and outdoor portable toilets in place at the service plazas for approximately one week.
The service plazas were always open for fuel, truck parking and the convenience store, but lavatories were limited to outside portable toilets and washing stations, said Rosanne Placey, manager of media and public relations for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.
All service plazas will have limited staffing for the safety of the employees of HMS Host and 7-Eleven, which operate the PA Turnpike service plazas.
The state Turnpike Commission’s announcement Thursday came a day after the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that it would reopen 13 of its 30 rest areas Thursday after PennDOT had closed rest areas at midnight Tuesday in response to Gov. Tom Wolf’s mitigation guidance in response to COVID-19.
Each location will have five portable toilets (one of which is ADA-accessible) that will be cleaned once a day. Electronic message signs will be used near the applicable centers to notify drivers near the opened areas. To prevent further spread of COVID-19, PennDOT does not plan to open any of the indoor facilities due to staff availability to keep facilities clean and properly sanitized.
The locations reopened for truck parking are Interstate 79: Crawford County northbound/southbound, Interstate 79: Allegheny northbound only, Interstate 80: Venango County eastbound/westbound, Interstate 80: Centre County eastbound/westbound, Interstate 80: Montour County eastbound/westbound, Interstate 81: Luzerne County northbound/southbound, Interstate 81: Cumberland County northbound/southbound.
State Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis, had criticized Wolf, a Democrat, for shutting down PennDOT rest areas and said Wednesday’s announcement that the closures “needlessly put lives at risk” by taking away opportunities for mandated breaks from truck drivers.
“Denying safe parking spots for truckers and drivers who need to rest is a huge safety issue and can potentially compromise the essential logistical infrastructure that keeps our grocery stores and hospitals well-supplied,” Warner said.
Wednesday’s announcement came after American Trucking Associations and the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association, partner trade organizations, as well as other voiced objections to the closures, which they argued would cause commercial driver fatigue and work against distribution of emergency supplies.
“I’m pleased to see that in response to our call to action, both PennDOT and the Turnpike have revised their approach to rest areas along their respective highways,” Warner said. “It is encouraging to see them recognize the potentially devastating impact this could have had on our truckers, who are vital to keeping our supply chain intact.”
The Pennsylvania Turnpike is not accepting cash or credit cards at its “ticket system” interchanges as a temporary safety measure to keep travelers moving with no need to stop at tollbooths or interact with tolling personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic. All tolls are being assessed electronically via E-ZPAss or the turnpike's TOLL BY PLATE program as vehicles travel through tolling poinits.
But cash tolls will still be in place on the Mon-Fayette Expressway (Route 43).
