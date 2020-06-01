Vanessa Smiley of Vanessa’s Hair Studio in Uniontown received 22 text messages in less than two hours after Gov. Tom Wolf announced the region would move to the green phase Friday.
The announcement means that hair salons and other close-contact businesses will be able to open their doors, and restaurants can reopen their dine-in facilities. Those businesses and others are still required to adhere to strict rules for social distancing. But for local business owners who were forced to shut down for more than two months – and their customers – the message was a long-awaited boon.
“I lost my identity, because I’m like, the hair lady,” said Smiley. “I’m excited now to have a date and get back to normal life, cautiously.”
Some businesses across Fayette County have been forced to close their doors permanently.
“This hasn’t been easy on our business community,” said Fayette County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Muriel Nuttall. “Everyone has really been struggling to get back on their feet.”
Nuttall said the chamber of commerce has been advising businesses on how to safely reopen, clarifying guidelines which vary by phase and by industry. She emphasized that the public should be patient as businesses enter the green phase and remember they are still required to follow guidelines, such as operating at 50% capacity.
She said she expects to see a surge in customers at hair salons as soon as they reopen.
Claire Basescu of Michael Polito Hair Salon in Uniontown said Friday afternoon she had a long list of clients on a waiting list, and was ready to start making calls as soon as the announcement was made at 2 p.m. She said they are discussing their process for following guidelines and getting as many clients in as possible while adhering to social distancing practices. She said the process will be slower with only one person allowed in the South Beeson Avenue business at a time, and time in between clients to clean.
She noted the business also took a hit with weddings and other events postponed for months or longer.
“Every business has been affected by this in more ways than one,” she said.
Nutall said she is unsure whether people will return as quickly to eating at restaurants, but she expects that many customers will go back.
“People, at this point, are craving normalcy. They’re craving normal life, and dining out is a big part of people’s normal lives,” she said.
Patricia Caporella Filak, owner of Caporella’s Italian Ristorante on Pittsburgh Road in Uniontown, said after the announcement, she and her family were discussing whether there would be a surge in customers when they reopen Friday. She said they were getting calls through the afternoon asking if they had reopened, but she expects some people will be hesitant about returning quickly to normal ways of life.
“It could go either way. I hope we have a surge,” she said.
She said they were forced to lay off some of their staff, and with mandates to operate at 50% capacity, they cannot bring everyone back. They will also be prevented from having parties larger than 25, which is a sustained hit to their party business.
“We were hit really hard, because even when we moved from the red phase to the yellow phase, nothing changed for us,” she said.
She said they are adding sanitation centers throughout the restaurant and in their alcove, requiring staff to wear masks and removing half of their tables.
Jeremy Critchfield, chef and partner at the Stone House Butcher & Provisions, The Historic Stone House Inn and Braddock’s Inn in Farmington said they have been in “a holding pattern” waiting for the announcement they could reopen indoor dining. Their catering service was also “decimated” by the pandemic, he said.
“We lost all of our income, and we had to find a way to replace that,” he said.
They opened their Stone House BBQ tent early this year, shortly after the announcement the state would be shut down. He said they had a strong customer base patronizing their BBQ tent and butcher shop.
“We just continue to do everything we can every day to keep our business viable, to keep our family and our staff employed, and to keep our customers well-fed and happy,” he said.
While restaurant owners were unsure whether they would see many customers right away, Jarred Volek, co-owner of DiMarco’s Bistro & Cantina on Morgantown Street in Uniontown, said he expects regular customers will immediately return to their bars.
“I think the bar crowd is going to be bouncing back like crazy. I don’t see any bar customers being afraid to come back,” he said.
He said he thinks that regulars returning to their usual bars will prevent a surge beyond capacities. He said they are reopening their basement bar for the first time in more than five years so that patrons can maintain distance. One of their requirements is each customer having a seat, he said.
“Pretty much all you can do, I think, is just follow the rules that they put out there,” he said.
Volek said customers have been supporting the business with carryout.
“We have been blessed. I was worried at the beginning, because no one’s ever been through this. There’s no precedent for what happened,” he said. “Everyone in Uniontown stepped up. It’s the people of Uniontown that saved the Uniontown restaurants. They kept us going. We were busy enough. There was just enough to go around, I hope, for everyone.”
Summit Inn is also reopening its seasonal resort Friday with additional sanitation standards and social distancing measures. While the restaurant was closed because of the mandates, they decided not to reopen their hotel and other facilities on their planned date, which was April 21.
“We wanted to ensure that all of our guests were safe, and all of our employees were safe as well,” said General Manager Chad Filmeck. “It was a very unsure time when we were expected to open.”
He said they have seen an uptick in calls for hotel reservations, and they are looking forward to the time when they are permitted to have live music again on Fridays.
“We’re just really excited to be open after a long winter and spring. We’re really excited to see our guests and get the community involved,” he said. “We’re just hoping to see all of our locals again soon.”
Smiley said she has been preparing for reopening ever since she was closed. In the last week, she stocked up on sanitizing equipment and products for her hair salon, many of which were back-ordered. In the weeks prior, she was beautifying and cleaning her West South Street salon, which is located in a historic building that once served as a schoolhouse.
“Down to the color tubes, the scale that I measure my color on, I have cleaned everything,” she said. “This is no joke.”
Smiley said she wanted to make positive use of her time with the salon closed. Now, she is planning to work seven days a week to serve as many clients as quickly as possible. She is excited about it because she has missed having interaction with her clients. Her clients have been patient and understood why she had to close. When she reopens, she will have only one client at a time, wear a mask, perform temperature checks and other precautions.
“I’m just excited to start. I’m willing to do whatever I need to do,” she said.
Nuttall encouraged people to shop local and support their local businesses, and to also be patient as businesses adhere to their required guidelines.
“Obviously, our towns, our business communities don’t look like they did before back in the March 13 world,” she said. “But it’s looking better and better, as businesses are able to reopen safely. It’s starting to resemble normal, or at least what normal is in this time period.”
