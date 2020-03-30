Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday extended school and non-life-sustaining business closures across the state “indefinitely.”
“I know this isn’t easy to hear, we humans are built to want to work, to learn to socialize,” Wolf said during an afternoon press conference. “But if we want to save lives, we must continue to distance ourselves from each other.”
His announcement came as 693 additional positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the state, including several more locally.
Additional positive cases were reported in Fayette and Greene counties on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 11 and seven respectively.
The total number of cases in Pennsylvania stands at 4,087, and 10 additional virus-related deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the total number to 48.
The state Department of Health also reported Westmoreland County gained eight more cases, bringing its total to 55, while Washington County gained two cases and now has 26.
In this area, Allegheny County saw the biggest jump in positive cases with 25, bringing its total to 290.
In response to a question about what the state may do to provide laptops to school students and expand broadband access to underserved areas, Wolf said the state has a “much greater ability to provide laptops than we do broadband.”
He referenced his Restore Pennsylvania program, which Wolf said aimed to, among other things, get investable funds needed to extend broadband coverage.
“Right now,” he said, “Pennsylvania does not have adequate broadband.”
Across the state, there are now 26 counties under stay-at-home orders, including Westmoreland, Washington and Allegheny counties locally.
People who live in those counties should only leave their homes for travel “if it is absolutely necessary,” Wolf said. The orders are in effect through April 30.
The governor said he is monitoring the spread of the virus across the state, and would consider a statewide order if it becomes necessary.
Dr. Sharon Watkins from the DOH said about 4% of the total coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania are in health care workers, and less than 1% of the cases are in nursing homes. Since March 6, more than 386 people have required hospitalization across the state, she said.
Of those, 110 have required intensive care treatment and 67 have required the use of a ventilator.
The bulk of the positive cases — 41% — have been reported in people age 25-49, though most of those who have been hospitalized — about 49% — are 65 or older, state officials said.
Additional information regarding COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is available at www.health.pa.gov.
