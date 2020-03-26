As area schools work throughout the week to ready instructional material for students during the state-mandated closure, they are tasked with delivering education remotely in a region that lacks widespread internet access.
With limited options to educating students outside of a school setting, many school districts have said they will employ a combination of online learning and paper packets to get coursework to students while schools remain closed, which will be until at least April 6.
“We’re planning to use the Google Classroom platform for online instruction and instructional packets for students who don’t have internet,” said Dr. Bill Henderson, superintendent of Frazier School District.
“It’s going to be a learning experience for everyone,” he said.
The Albert Gallatin Area School District will also use Google Classroom to provide assignments for students in grades 6-12, who are equipped with personal Chromebooks through a 1:1 computing initiative by the district.
Although several districts have undertaken 1:1 computing initiatives in recent years to put devices in the hands of all students, a lack of reliable internet access throughout southwestern Pennsylvania is leaving school districts with a hurdle to overcome to provide continued instruction during the shutdown.
“There is a number of kids in the district that may not have internet access,” said Albert Gallatin Superintendent Chris Pegg.
Many districts have issued technology surveys to determine the access to internet and technology that families have at home in order to better plan for student instruction during the shutdown.
Pegg said a survey of Albert Gallatin families returned responses for approximately 2,700 of the district’s 3,300 students, leading the district to estimate that roughly 30% of students in grades 6-12 do not have internet access or technology to utilize for assignments.
In an unprecedented situation, districts are turning to unconventional methods and workarounds to continue student instruction.
Those without internet access, said Pegg, can access free Wi-Fi hotspots in the parking lots of any district school or local library to download assignments.
Brownsville Area School District has taken a similar approach by reaching out to local businesses for permission for students to access their Wi-Fi hotspots to complete work, said Superintendent Dr. Keith Hartbauer.
Brownsville, which is partnering with the Intermediate Unit 1 to operate the Fusion Cyber Solutions online learning program, is also working to persuade local internet providers to open their services for a 60-day window so all students can have home access to internet.
In a letter to parents and students, Belle Vernon Superintendent Dr. Michele Dowell said students without internet access will receive packets containing two weeks of coursework.
Understanding the internet connectivity limitation of residents and a stronger presence of cellular service in the region, the district is asking students to either keep completed work until given further directions or, if they have the capability, email a photo of the work to their teachers.
Online learning also poses a problem for a districts like Bethlehem-Center, especially for Beth Caltuna, who lives “out in the sticks,” of West Bethlehem Township.
“Unfortunately, we can’t do the online,” she said. “A lot of kids don’t have the laptops or the internet connection.”
In a letter to parents Sunday, Beth-Center’s Superintendent Chris Sefcheck wrote that students won’t be using flexible instructional days this week and that the district has been in communication with regional superintendents, Intermediate Unit 1 and other sources to try to find the best way forward.
“The administration will continue working diligently to develop sound plans and steps for our families in the district. Currently, without digital resources we do not have the capabilities to develop and run a pure online option for our students and teachers,” said Sefcheck.
Sefcheck said that if the district tried to go completely digital, they’d be relying on families having access to computers and internet, and many of them do not.
“Additionally, the development and delivery of equivalent packets to families that do not have adequate resources could prove difficult,” he said in the letter. “In order to prepare and implement a successful plan, we need to think strategically and with vision so that we are able to meet all students’ needs in a fair and consistent way.”
Caltuna’s two children, Kennedy, 12, and Logan, 10, were given take-home work packets March 13, and by March 14, Kennedy had hers completed.
“She really loves school,” Caltuna said.
Though Caltuna’s been teaching them life skills like cooking, she worries her children will fall behind academically.
“I really don’t want them to fall behind,” she said. “I just wish that we did have the capabilities of either setting up online, or even if they had information they could mail to us so the kids could still be learning.”
Reporter Katie Anderson contributed to this article.
