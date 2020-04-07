An employee at the State Correctional Institution at Fayette has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state Department of Corrections.
In total, there are 11 positive cases of the coronavirus in the state prison system, including the case at the Luzerne Township prison. Other positive cases include two employees each at SCI-Camp Hill, Chester and Phoenix and one employee each at SCI-Retreat, Smithfield and Waymart and at the central office. Four inmates have tested positive at SCI-Phoenix.
Employees who test positive are directed to remain at home until they are cleared by a medical professional to return.
Statewide inmate quarantining began March 29, and visitations were banned March 13. Inmates are being fed in their cells. Inmates were granted time out of their cells for video visitation, phone calls and visits to the law library.
The state prison system is also taking steps to review its inmate population, including furloughing paroled inmates to home plans, maximizing the number of parolees, reviewing sentences for inmates beyond their minimum sentence and expediting the release process.
