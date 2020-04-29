The State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown is continuing to offer theater lovers entertainment at home.
Following the success of the “State at Home Cabaret” earlier this month, performers from the annual Summer at the State series will return to theater’s Facebook page at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 1 to offer another virtual show.
“Our first performance was very well received,” said John Wagner, the artistic director for the Summer at the State. “Those who were watching and commenting in real time were very supportive of the performers and thankful for the short evening of entertainment.”
Wagner hosted and performers sang tunes from their homes, all of which was streamed live on the State Theatre's Facebook page two weeks ago.
“I think people enjoyed seeing some familiar faces and found comfort in knowing that we are still trying to bring entertainment to them, even if it is in a different capacity,” Wagner said.
While many tuned in live for the first performance, Wagner said the video, posted on the theatre’s Facebook page, has since been viewed about 6,400 times.
“We could tell that people are craving some sort of ‘live’ entertainment which is why we wanted to do another one so soon,” Wagner said. “There is only so much we can do with the format of the performance in this setting so it will be similar to the first with a different lineup of performers.”
Wagner said they will continue the shows throughout the summer and are hoping to showcase more of their Summer at the State performers over the next few months.
The free performance can be accessed live at www.facebook.com/StateTheatreUniontown.
