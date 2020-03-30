The state secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Aging underscored on the challenges older residents are facing during the COVID-19 crisis – challenges that involve nutritional and other physical needs.
Robert Torres also stressed mental health and the potential for emotional isolation.
Torres said the state’s Area Agencies on Aging have developed plans to help seniors receive nutrition in the absence of communal meals at senior centers during the crisis. But that, he said, is only part of the task they’re working on.
“We also asked them what plans they had to do outreach, to check on seniors that were socially isolated or vulnerable,” Torres said.
Torres spoke with reporters last week afternoon during a virtual briefing from Harrisburg, advising people in the general public to “check on older adults who might be alone.” He mentioned a phone call, a video conference if the technology is available, or “just the old-fashioned way” of knocking on the door – so long as social distancing is practiced.
Noting that 24% of the state’s population is older than 60, Torres noted some changes involving seniors implemented by the state during the COVID-19 crisis. He said that seniors who use the PACE program for their prescription medicines do not, for the time being, need to wait until they’ve used up at least 75% of their medication before receiving a refill. That change went into effect earlier this month.
Torres also said the department was “helping where we can” to make sure pharmacies are providing delivery services for prescriptions. He asked seniors to call the department if pharmacies can’t deliver.
“If they call us, we will try to switch that prescription to (a pharmacy) that could deliver,” he said.
Face-to-face contact requirements for department members working with seniors have been relaxed for now, Torres said. He said some home and community-based services conducted by the Department of Aging, for instance, usually require initial face-to-face visits and some later in-person check-ins.
“As much as we can, we will do those by telephone,” he said, “... rather than expose a worker or an older adult to any unnecessary risk.”
But Torres said in-person visits within the department’s protective services would still be needed if “there is an imminent risk of bodily or physical injury or sexual abuse.” He said the department would provide support to people making such visits.
Torres noted the allotment of $10.2 million in federal funding for senior nutritional needs in the state, with more anticipated. He described the sorts of expanded needs that, in the area of nutrition alone, will strain resources.
“A lot of the senior centers (had) meals that were congregate, and now they’ve had to switch to takeout meals or home-delivered meals,” he said. “The additional funding is to help with the added expenses and for expanding services.”
The state Department of Aging can be reached at 717-783-1550 or aging@pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.