Customers trying to use curbside pickup services at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores were asked to exercise patience on Monday.
“We’re trying to serve as many people as we can while maintaining social distancing practices,” said Shawn Kelly, a spokesman with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB).
A total of 106 Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection stores and 70 standard stores began accepting orders by phone Monday for curbside pickup across the state. In Fayette County, two Uniontown stores are open — one on Walnut Hill Road and one on Pittsburgh Road.
Kelly said they stores have been very busy filling orders, and will take phone calls between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or until the store reaches the maximum number of orders its allowed to accept. Pickup times are scheduled between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., and orders must be paid for at the time of the initial call.
Customers are also asked to present identification when picking up their order, which is limited up to six bottles per order and limited to one order per caller, per store and per day.
“We’re embarking on a new process, and we’re asking people to be patient and understanding,” Kelly said.
As curbside pickup operations stabilize, the PLCB anticipates introducing curbside pickup service to additional Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations.
The PLCB also continues to increase the number of orders it takes at FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com, ramping up to 121 locations picking and packing e-commerce orders.
“We’re making strides in expanding service to Fine Wine & Good Spirits customers, but we know we’re facing pent-up demand for wine and spirits,” said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden. “We are aware we aren’t meeting the daily volume our network of almost 600 stores provided before this public health crisis, but we are hopeful that the more e-commerce and curbside pickup orders we can process, over time, the better we’ll be able to serve more and more Pennsylvanians through this pandemic.”
For more information on the PLCB as well as the list of available locations for curbside pickup, visit www.lcb.pa.gov.
