Members of Congress have signaled they see paid sick leave as a powerful protective measure against the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak gripping the nation, and they’re trying to come up with legislation that will make it financially easier for Americans to stay home to slow down the proliferation of COVID-19.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, cosponsored a bill that would require all employers to allow workers to accrue seven days of paid sick leave and to provide an additional 14 days available immediately in the event of any public health emergency, including the current coronavirus crisis.
The bill is called the Providing Americans Insured Days of Leave Act (PAID Leave Act).
“(T)he Senate needs to go further to expand paid sick leave to all workers during a public health emergency regardless of the size of their employer or the industry they work in,” Casey said Wednesday.
The bill would also ensure paid sick leave for those who have a child whose school is closed due to a public health emergency, employers that are closed due to public health emergency, or are quarantined or isolated due to a public health emergency or have a family member isolated or quarantined.
The House of Representatives passed legislation supported by President Donald Trump Saturday that would guarantee two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of family and medical leave, and fully reimburse small businesses for providing leave.
But businesses with more than 500 employees would be exempt, and some health care providers and businesses with fewer than 50 employees would also be exempt if the U.S. Labor Department were to determine that offering paid leave “would jeopardize the viability of the business as a going concern.”
In a statement Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the House is working on other measures, including ensuring that workers who are sick can access longer-term leave if short- and medium-term leave is exhausted, increasing the scope of allowable uses of family and medical leave, and expanding refundable tax credits to provide support for self-employed workers, workers in the gig economy or other workers with nontraditional employment.
