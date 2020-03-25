The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on an agreed upon $2 trillion stimulus package in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as Pennsylvania's two senators spoke to reporters about the bill.
Following days of debate on both sides of the isle over a proposed bill to address different circumstances of COVID-19, an agreement has been reached with senators expecting to vote on the package sometime soon.
“The Pennsylvania economy is closed,” said Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania, said, adding that while he's not criticizing the order from Gov. Tom Wolf to close businesses that are not “life sustaining,” he said the fact is the decision to do so will have devastating economic consequences. “This has never happened before in American History.”
In a conference call with reporters on Wednesday, Toomey said the emergency stimulus bill will address urgent matters that the state and the country is facing with COVID-19.
That includes what Toomey said is a “dramatic increase” to unemployment insurance to be extended to four months, the benefits would be bolstered by $600 weekly and eligibility would be expanded to cover more workers.
The bill is expected to provide stimulus checks to those who filed income taxes last year with individuals receiving $1,200 or married couples receiving a $2,400 payment plus $500 for each dependent child. Those amounts would be for incomes up to $75,000 for individuals and incomes up to $150,000 for couples. Payments would decrease for incomes above those amounts.
The bill will also provide funds to help the efforts in fighting the virus that includes $100 billion to hospitals and other healthcare providers, funds to develop a vaccine as soon as possible and providing $150 billion to states based on the state's population to fight the virus.
Toomey said Pennsylvania's share of those funds is a little over $5 billion, adding that if the states do not use that money, it will be returned to the federal government.
In a conference call to reporters, Sen. Bob Casey aid the agreed-upon version of the bill had become stronger after democrats in the senate fought to increase funding to workers and families.
Casey said the bill includes $150 billion for what he calls a “Marshall Plan for hospitals, nursing homes and community health centers.”
Casey said he's also pleased that bill includes provisions from his Coronavirus Relief for Seniors and People with Disabilities Act, to support seniors at home, including new resources and flexibilities for nutrition services and to protect nursing-home residents from the virus.
Toomey said it would take too long to catalog the entire list of what the bill provides, but said parts of the bill are designed to help keep people employed or to keep businesses available for when employees eventually return to work.
One element is a $300 billion small-business-loan program for companies of up to 500 employees to cover payroll and other necessary costs; for companies with 500 to 10,000 employees, the government is making available a 50 percent tax credit on their payrolls for up to eight weeks.
Toomey said he couldn't think of any category of business that wouldn't qualify for the business loan.
While Casey said he would have liked the bill to include a 15% boost to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits as well as including assistance for student loans and mortgages, he said he thinks that, overall, the bill needs to move as fast as it can to help stabilize the economy.
