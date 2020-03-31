The state Department of Health confirmed 756 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, pushing the statewide total to 4,843 in 60 counties.
The department also reported 14 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 63.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine also announced, during a daily briefing from Harrisburg, seven more counties placed under stay-at-home orders. Those counties include Cameron, Crawford, Forest, Franklin, Lawrence, Lebanon and Somerset, bringing the state total to 33 counties now under the order.
Totals for nearby counties include 14 in Fayette; nine in Greene; 33 in Washington; 61 in Westmoreland and 325 in Allegheny, with two deaths
Levine the DOH has received many questions about when a peak in the virus is expected. She said the department has been working with the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Public Health, which has created a Pennsylvania-specific model.
“They are updating some of the information in their model, and we are waiting for those results,” she said.
Levine later fielded a question – one that’s been asked before – about the method of choosing which Pennsylvania counties are assigned stay-at-home orders. She noted a number of factors.
“It can include the number of cases we’re seeing” in the counties, she said. “It could include the number per capita, which is per thousand people, or … the rate of change of cases.”
She also noted the importance of consulting with officials within specific counties.
“We’re taking into consideration the recommendations of people in the county,” she said, including “county officials or their state representatives in terms of what they feel is best for the counties.”
Levine advised people with second homes to put off traveling to them for any sort of “routine maintenance.” She also reflected on “safe activities” that could be done in the coming months.
“Over the next two months, you could do activities where there is social distancing,” The key, she emphasized, is to avoid proximity to other people during such activities.
“Going for a solitary walk or hike or bike ride would be fine...but not going with five other people,” she said.
Also Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that President Donald Trump approved his request for a major disaster declaration in Pennsylvania.
The declaration allows state, county and municipal governments, along with eligible nonprofit agencies, to receive reimbursement for up to 75% of eligible expenses related to the outbreak. Wolf said those expenses can include overtime payments, materials and equipment purchases.
The declaration also increases federal aid by way of materials and supplies to support local response efforts.
