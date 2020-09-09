A seventh Fayette County resident has died from COVID-19.
The state Department of Health’s Wednesday update included a report of 14 additional deaths in the state, including one in Fayette County and three in Allegheny County, where 330 have died from the virus.
Across Pennsylvania, 7,805 people have died from COVID-19.
Earlier this week, state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine noted the importance of getting a flu shot as we head into fall.
“This year, it’s more important than ever to get a flu shot,” she said.
Nearly 130,000 Pennsylvanians were diagnosed with the flu last year, Levine said, and 102 died.
She said things will be even more dangerous with COVID-19 spreading through communities as typical flu symptoms like fever, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion, headaches, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhea are the same symptoms of COVID-19.
Levine said Pennsylvania is expected to receive more than 860,000 doses of the flu vaccine that comes as either a shot or nasal spray.
Those under insured or uninsured can call 1-877-PA-HEALTH to schedule a visit to a state health center to receive a free flu shot, and almost all insurance carriers including Medicare, Medicaid and CHIP cover the cost of the shot.
“But remember, your grocery store, pharmacy and doctors’ offices may actually have the flu vaccine right now,” Levine said.
Local DOH data updates reported Wednesday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 722 cases (+8); 13,135 negative tests; seven deaths (+1)
Greene County: 152 cases (+2); 3,707 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 1,156 cases (+6); 21,947 negative tests; 28 deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 1,914 cases (+7); 38,764 negative tests; 49 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 10,915 cases (+68); 154,773 negative tests; 330 deaths (+3)
Pennsylvania: 141,290 (+931); 1,625,640 negative tests; 7,805 deaths (+14)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: seven facilities; 18 cases in residents; 16 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facility; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 12 facilities; 66 cases in residents; 15 in employees; eight deaths
Westmoreland County: 23 facilities; 210 cases in residents; 64 in employees; 32 deaths
Allegheny County: 103 facilities; 1,306 cases in residents; 413 in employees; 255 deaths
Pennsylvania: 948 facilities; 21,499 cases in residents; 4,630 in employees; 5,262 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
