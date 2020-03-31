Six local businesses have received warnings for staying open during Governor Tom Wolf's and the state Department of Health's mandated closure of non life-sustaining businesses, state police said Wednesday.
The businesses are within the coverage area of Troop B, which covers Fayette, Greene, Washington and parts of Westmoreland and Allegheny counties. The names of the businesses will not be disclosed per a policy related to the mandate, according to state police Trooper Robert Broadwater.
Wolf ordered all businesses to close March 23 to stop the spread of the coronavirus, granting exemptions to businesses considered "life-sustaining." Those included grocery stores, medical facilities, pharmacies, agriculture, gas stations, newspapers and other news media, transportation and other businesses considered necessary for daily life. Businesses can also apply for waivers to remain open. No businesses have been cited anywhere in Pennsylvania, according to state police.
Police are asked to warn businesses before citing them. Violations can result in a fine of $10 to $50 or of $25 to $300, depending on the offense. More serious violations, such as a business refusing to close, could result in criminal charges including obstructing the administration of law or government function, a second-degree misdemeanor, said a letter from Wolf to law enforcement detailing procedures.
"I, of course, defer to you as law enforcement executives and district attorneys to determine appropriate charges for suspected violations," the letter said. "However, given the unique nature of this event, and how quickly it is evolving, the commonwealth is sharing its current understanding with regard to enforcement of the issued orders. We strive to ensure enforcement of the orders will be consistent throughout the Commonwealth. We also expect that any discipline for violation of the orders will be progressive such that enforcement will begin with a warning to any suspected violator. Furthermore, enforcement should be prioritized to focus on businesses where people congregate."
In Troop A, which includes Westmoreland, Cambria, Indiana and Somerset counties, 19 businesses were issued warnings within the first week of enforcement. In addition to state police, closures can be enforced by the state Department of Health, Liquor Control Board, Department of Agriculture, local police and municipal officials. Members of the public who believe a business should not be open are asked to call the non-emergency number for the police department with jurisdiction over the business. Do not call 911, the press release said.
