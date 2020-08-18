Next month, the state will roll out a smartphone app aimed at notifying users if they’ve been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
COVID Alert PA will use Bluetooth technology to make the notification “without compromising (a patient’s) identity or their location,” state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Tuesday.
Levine said the app won’t replace case investigators or contact tracers, but is aimed at enhancing their efforts. She said case investigators talk to those who have tested positive about where they were and who they may have come into contact with.
“Sometimes, it is difficult to recount every step in your day, or who you may have spent more than 15 minutes with in close contact,” Levine said. “The app will be able to use exposure notification technology developed by Apple and Google to use Bluetooth to measure time and distance.”
She stressed, however, that officials are “committed and conscious” about protecting privacy, and said the app will not track a user’s specific location, only their proximity to other users.
Levine said while the success and accuracy of the app is dependent upon a large number of people using it, doing so is “entirely and completely voluntary.”
In response to a question, Levine said the app will not be used to enforce quarantine for those who have the virus.
Local DOH data updates reported between Monday and Tuesday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 631 cases (+3); 10,928 negative tests; six deaths (no change)
Greene County: 129 cases (+3); 3,253 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 924 cases (+14); 18,549 negative tests; 20 deaths (+3)
Westmoreland County: 1,640 cases (+13); 34,147 negative tests; 48 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 9,549 cases (+45); 132,439 negative tests; 274 deaths (+4)
Pennsylvania: 125,579 cases (+735); 1,353,987 negative tests; 7,499 deaths (+31)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: six facilities; 10 cases in residents; 11 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facility; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 10 facilities; 42 cases in residents; nine in employees; five deaths
Westmoreland County: 22 facilities; 193 cases in residents; 52 in employees; 31 deaths
Allegheny County: 92 facilities; 1,098 cases in residents; 366 in employees; 205 deaths
Pennsylvania: 899 facilities; 20,444 cases in residents; 4,261 in employees; 5,064 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
