The state Department of Human Services (DHS) has issued a warning about a potential text messaging scam telling people they are selected to receive assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps.
The DHS and other government agencies do not and will not solicit participation in SNAP or any other public assistance programs via text, and Pennsylvanians should not reply or share any personal information if they are contacted in this manner.
“We are all living through difficult times, and unfortunately, there are people who will try to take advantage of others who may need help meeting essential needs,” said DHS Secretary Teresa Miller. “If you receive unsolicited or random calls or text messages telling you that you qualify for assistance then asking for personal information, it is most likely a scam. Do not respond, and delete the message so you do not get caught in an identity theft scam.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture publishes information about potential SNAP scams, but Pennsylvanians should always be aware of the threat of phishing schemes through unsolicited calls and text messages.
Pennsylvanians who have questions about whether a call, text, letter or other communication is legitimate should contact the statewide customer service center at 1-877-395-8930.
SNAP helps nearly 1.9 million Pennsylvanians by providing assistance each month for groceries, helping households purchase enough food to avoid going hungry.
Applications for SNAP and other public assistance programs can be submitted online at www.compass.state.pa.us.
