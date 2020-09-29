State Rep. Pam Snyder has introduced a bill to help veterans’ service organizations, including the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars chapters, which have been financially impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Snyder, D-Jefferson, said her measure would create a one-time grant program to help these struggling clubs with expenses they’ve incurred during the public health crisis.
“These clubs provide so much to our communities, from blood drives, to youth sports, and the support to our local veterans,” Snyder said. “They’ve been hit extremely hard by this pandemic, and this grant program would be a huge help to them. My measure would also include a provision to ensure those service organizations that hold liquor licenses are not prohibited from operating solely because they don’t serve food, provided they continue to follow all other licensee rules.”
