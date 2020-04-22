During a virtual meeting Tuesday, Connellsville City Council members said they would allow fishing at Yough River Park.
Mayor Greg Lincoln brought up the idea, noting that Gov. Tom Wolf opened the state up for trout fishing earlier this month.
“As long as they’re not congregating in a large group … I don’t see a problem with it,” said city police Chief Bill Hammerle.
Council members agreed, but stressed the continued need for people to socially distance.
State Fish and Boat Commission officials said a rough guide to the six feet of social distance that’s recommended is the length of an arm with an outstretched fishing rod.
In other business, Lincoln noted that anyone who wants to report a pothole that needs filled should contact the city through a link on its homepage, www.connellsville.us.
“The fastest way to get it accomplished is to report it on there,” he said, noting while City Hall is closed, city workers are continuing to take care of residents’ needs.
“The city is operational. We’re still working every day,” Lincoln said.
Council members also reminded residents that all garbage and recycling must be on the curb for pickup, and cardboard must be in a garbage bag until further notice. Trash collectors will not take loose cardboard and cannot go into yards to get bags or recycling.
Officials also noted the city’s annual spring garbage day is still tentatively scheduled for May 9. Items can be put out the night before.
