Several Brownsville churches are moving online or suspending services temporarily due to the rise of COVID-19 cases.
Last week, the Rev. Frank Philpott with the Brownsville Area Ministerial Association announced the closing of West Bend and South Brownsville United Methodist churches until Dec. 15 due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
The association stated that both churches will be deep cleaned and sanitized.
Services for the churches will resume Dec. 20.
At 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the congregations will gather in South Brownsville United Methodist Church on 412 Second Street for a combined service.
Pleasant View Presbyterian Church will move to remote services.
The Rev. Laura Blank suggested congregants worship by phone at 724-677-2149 or view the service on the church’s Facebook page.
The association stated that in-person services will return after Fayette County stays below the 5% positivity rate for at least two consecutive weeks as the county has been in the “substantial” category for several weeks now.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg continues to have in-person worship, but has decided to televise Christmas Masses to engage the faithful who may not have internet access or cannot attend in-person due to health related concerns.
This is the first time the Diocese will televise Christmas Masses. The diocese includes Fayette and Westmoreland counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.