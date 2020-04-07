Medical students across the country may not be treating coronavirus patients directly, but they’re volunteering support in other ways that make a big impact.
At the University of Pittsburgh Medical School, they are providing assistance through a new student-run group called 412Med, which was organized with the help of a Fayette County native.
“It’s been incredible for everyone to come together so quickly and have a real impact. It’s humbling,’’ said Ben Zuchelkowski, a son of Dr. Ed and Cindy Zuchelkowski of South Union Township.
Zuchelkowski is a 2011 graduate of Laurel Highlands High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience from Allegheny College in Meadville. He is a fourth-year med student at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and a research scholar in the Clinical Scientist Training Program.
The idea for 412Med started when Zuchelkowski had a meeting with his research mentor and they talked about COVID-19 and its impact on the health care system.
“Health care workers are working every day,’’ said Zuchelkowski, “not protected by a school that pulls them out if the risk of exposure is high.’’
Zuchelkowski spoke to his mentor on a Friday in mid-March and immediately texted one of his friends who does community organizing. On Saturday, she had pulled in three other people. By Monday, they were working on plans.
“We moved quickly. We put out a call for volunteers,’’ said Zuchelkowski. “Within a few hours, we had 150 volunteers and we kept expanding.’’
At present, 412Med has about 200 volunteers, including students from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. Zuchelkowski said 412Med wants to reach out to other schools that include nursing, social work, pharmacy - “any student who wants to help.’’
412Med is helping in a variety of ways, including matching volunteers with health care workers who need childcare. They are working with the Birmingham Free Clinic on Pittsburgh’s South Side to deliver medication to patients with certain conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure.
Birmingham also asks if the patient needs a box of food and the med student will deliver that as well.
412Med is working with other food groups, including Feeding the Frontline that collects funds to deliver prepared food to healthcare workers on the job, boosting morale and helping restaurants.
“I think everyone is extremely grateful,’’ said Zuchelkowski, who talked about a delivery that brought a nurse to tears.
She said, “This is so nice. No one has thought of us in this way.’’
At the request of Pittsburgh Center for Autistic Advocacy, a member of 412Med is rewriting CDC coronavirus guidelines to make them easy to read with colorful graphics that include explanations of symptoms, such as shortness of breath.
“It’s one of the coolest things we’ve done,’’ said Zuchelkowski, noting 412Med is partnering in this project with students at New York University.
Zuchelkowski is also working with officials to see how students can be used in a limited role with non-COVID patients.
“How do students volunteer time effectively and safely? Being in a hospital, the exposure is risky,’’ said Zuchelkowski. “How do we take the proper precautions?’’
This include tele-medicine and tele-visiting nursing homes as well as doing contact tracings and investigations with the Allegheny County Health Dept. to contact people who are COVID positive or had exposure to see if they have symptoms or are self-isolating.
412Med is also creating a website to explain their work that will feature a quote by hometown hero Fred Rogers: “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’’’
412Med has kept its organizers busy, but the work is rewarding.
“A lot of us haven’t taken time to step back and appreciate what we’re doing,’’ said Zuchelkowski. “It’s powerful. This is what happens when people come together for a common cause.’’
