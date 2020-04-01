SOUTH UNION TWP. -- Supervisor Robert Schiffbauer announced a collaboration between the township and California University Television to produce a series of videos informing residents of local effects of COVID-19.
He made the announcement at a Wednesday supervisors' meeting that was affected by COVID-19 – conducted via Zoom video conferencing and open to electronic comments and questions from the public.
“We’ve already had a number of programs recorded,” he said, referring to the video project.
He said segments had begun airing last week, and he noted that topics may include medical, political, financial and other concerns spurred by the virus.
Schiffbauer said the programs were airing at 12:30 and again at 2:30 p.m. on weekdays on Channel 17 of Atlantic Broadband and Channel 61 of Armstrong. He advised people to go to the township website, www.southuniontwp.com, for more information.
After the meeting, Schiffbauer reflected on the importance of people receiving accurate information about what’s happening as a result of the virus. He noted the strains the virus and the uncertainty surrounding it can place on people's mental well-being.
“When they’re able to hear and listen and find out information on what’s going on locally, that acts as a calming element with people,” he said.
Supervisors also passed a resolution to submit an application for a grant of $250,000 with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Schiffbauer said the grant would help to fund the conversion of a building, already owned by the township, into an indoor sports complex.
Township Engineer John Over delivered a report at the meeting noting that emergency repair of a sewage line in Areford Park had been completed. He also referred to an announcement on the township’s Facebook page, noting that needed construction work had closed Township Drive from Cinder Road to Bailey Lane until Friday.
Over also issued a reminder.
“Unless it’s an emergency, the governor’s directive is that all construction activities are currently closed,” he said. “We’re still receiving numerous phone calls in the office relative to issuing building permits, requesting inspection. None of that can be done under the current (orders).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.