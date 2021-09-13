To minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 the business office of the Southwestern PA Water Authority, 1442 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, will be closed to the public effective Monday, Sept. 20, until further notice.
The office will remain active Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to process mail, phone calls, faxes and emails, but we are asking customers to not come in person. For after hour emergencies please contact our Water Plant at 724-592-7792.
