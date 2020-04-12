Fayette County residents are showing their support of community togetherness through various stained glass home art projects leading up to Easter.
Kelly Jo Ahlborn of South Connellsville said with her daughter, Katie, 16, home from school during the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve been looking for ideas to occupy Katie’s time.
They found inspiration on social media after seeing others post photos of stained glass art on windows, doors and even on the sidewalk.
“It’s something uplifting, and we’ve been wanting to decorate our house a little and motivate the community,” Kelly Ahlborn said.
They decided to paint the kitchen window because it faced the road where more people could see it. Katie spent 45 minutes using acrylic paint mixed with dish soap, and taped off the design of a cross on the window.
“Through Facebook, we’ve had a lot of positive reactions,” her mom said, adding that it sends a message of community togetherness as well as a religious message. “As Christians, Easter is special to us when Jesus rose from the grave, so the cross holds a special meaning.”
Mechelle Allen said her children, Jesse Haluschak, 11, and Amy Haluschak, 9, both spent about an hour painting a door in their Connellsville home last week.
Allen said because of social distancing efforts, she and her children cannot go to church on a regular basis, including today’s typical Easter Sunday services.
“It reminds me of my daddy, and I like to paint a lot,” said Amy of her father, who passed away in 2018 and always liked crosses.
Allen said they have received positive feedback on Facebook, and a man who was walking by their home gave them a thumbs up.
Wendi Forcina of Connellsville said she, too, decided to have her two children, Kenadi Forcina, 12, and Carmen “CJ” Forcina, 9, paint the front door of their home so people passing by can see it from the road.
Their design of a rainbow, a cross and the phrase “This Too Shall Pass” was inspired from the windows of their church as the children are missing church services.
“They wanted to make it look like our church that has a cross in the middle of the window,” Wendi Forcina said. She said the rainbow is to symbolize what came after the rains when God flooded the Earth for 40 days and nights. “These are hard times, but it will get better eventually.”
Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln said he saw a lot of people posting the stained glass art creations online and thought it would be a good Saturday project for his daughter, Amelia Lincoln, and his niece, Kenadee Lizza.
“They were out there for a good couple of hours and they had fun doing it,” he said of their stained glass design in chalk on the sidewalk in front of his house. “I was very impressed on how it turned out.”
Amanda Hughes of Connellsville Township said her daughter Zoey Hughes, 13, put her skills from her advanced art classes into practice to draw a stained glass mural in chalk on the sidewalk in front of their home.
“I love to do art, and I thought it would be something fun to do,” Zoey said, adding that neighbors came by and told her as they walked by how good it was looking and later on Facebook, she heard many comments about it being the biggest kind of mural they’ve seen so far at around 7 to 10 feet in width and length.
Amanda Hughes said it took her daughter hours to complete the work of art.
“Since we can’t go to church, we thought this was kind of like church,” said Karla White of Acme, whose children, Marissa White, 14, and Mallory White, 8, were given the stained glass project for the window on their house door last Saturday, which shines through when the sun hits it.
“I may never wash this door ever again,” Karla White jokingly said.
“People are loving it, and people are texting my mom on how much they like it,” Marissa said.
Karla White said she believes her artistic daughters will likely paint the door again next Easter, starting a new family tradition.
A family member in Iowa who posted a stained glass art project on Facebook inspired Katie Whipkey of Connellsville to have her children do the same.
“We got the information and did it on our own,” Whipkey said, adding that she was joined by her children, Emma, 7, Landen, 5, and Cohen, 3, to paint their door window.
While they don’t live on a busy street, she said she’s hopeful that anyone who sees the project will walk away with renewed hope.
Katie Whipkey said she and her children are planning to do something similar with other windows in their house, and more of her family members have decided to participate in the project, too.
Greg Lincoln said not only are these types of projects a way to keep children busy during the state’s stay-at-home order, but they are also a way to stay strong and positive during uncertain times, which is why he’s striving to post as many positive things he can on his Facebook page.
“There’s so much anxiety and stresses out there,” he said. “Positive things like this can help take their mind off that.”
