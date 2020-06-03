Pennsylvania schools can begin planning to reopen for in-person education this summer.
In a press call Wednesday, state Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera said the department is allowing schools in the state’s yellow and green phases to begin compiling strategies to start in-person education as early as July 1.
Deputy Secretary Matthew Stem said those schools wanting to begin in-person instruction will need to create a safety plan, which needs to be approved by the local school board and then submitted to the state.
The safety plans must encompass several elements including identifying a pandemic coordinator or team to lead response efforts; steps to protect high-risk children and staff who may be at higher risk; processes for monitoring students and staff for symptoms; guidelines for hygiene practices; processes for cleaning and disinfecting; guidelines for the use of face masks; protocols for social distancing and procedures for restricting large gatherings.
The plan should then be posted on the school district’s website prior to resuming in-person instruction.
Nonpublic schools are strongly encouraged to create plans tailored to their unique needs and post them on their websites.
Stem said the plan was heavily informed by CDC guidelines, the state Department of Health and other medical professionals.
“The Wolf administration remains committed to the safety and welfare of students, faculty and staff, and any reopening plan must be rooted in these principles,” Rivera said. “As school leaders resume instruction in the 2020-21 school year, the department recognizes the need for preliminary guidance to aid in planning for a return to in-person instruction, delivery of services and resumption of extracurricular activities.”
Rivera said as the department developed the guidelines, they engaged with stakeholders across the state, worked with key members of the general assembly, district administrators, post-secondary institutions and students.
Rivera added that the department will continue to work in consultation with the DOH and the CDC to make any updates based on research and data available nationally and internationally.
Stem said although there are elements within each plan that are required for the school districts to follow, there is also flexibility that allows school leaders and stakeholders to apply their practices at the local level.
Noe Ortega, the Deputy Secretary of Post-secondary for Higher Education, said they also have plans in place for secondary and adult-education providers in the yellow and green phase as they’re allowed to resume in-person instruction beginning on June 5 with conditions including a health and safety plan.
Ortega said those secondary and adult-education providers are not required to have in-person education on June 5 as they can choose when they want to resume such instruction and at what level they would like to do so.
“It gives them the opportunity to start planning,” Ortega said.
More information can be found on the Department of Education website at www.education.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.