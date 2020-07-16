The president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association said is members are “disappointed and frustrated” by statewide mitigation efforts that limit capacity and shutter bars that do not serve food.
“Since the start of the pandemic, the hospitality industry has had to make numerous sacrifices for the greater good and it has done so with overwhelming compliance,” John Longstreet said. “However, now because of a few bad operators, we are being targeted again in a way that will cause irreparable harm to many businesses and the jobs they provide.”
At 12:01 a.m. Thursday, indoor dining at restaurants was limited to 25% capacity. Gov. Tom Wolf and state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said the change was necessary to avoid continued spikes in COVID-19 cases.
Wolf and Levine also lowered the number of those allowed at indoor gatherings to 25, asked businesses to have employees to telecommute wherever possible and asked gyms or fitness centers to prioritize outdoor fitness activities.
Longstreet said the reduction to indoor dining capacity “is essentially the same as eliminating indoor dining entirely and there is no scenario that restaurants can survive at that level of occupancy.
“The solution should be enforcement and shutting down those bad actors not punishing those who have been doing it right all along,” he said. “There is no scientific basis for 25% capacity when masks and social distancing have been proven effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19.”
Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry President and CEO Gene Barr called limits “yet another setback” for businesses across the state.
With increases negligible in some counties, or still low in others, Barr questioned why the measures were necessary.
“Yet again, businesses must comply with an order that has been handed down without notice, and which leaves them with more questions than they have answers,” he said.
Like Longstreet, he said enforcement actions should be taken against those business owners that are not compliant with social distancing and masking requirements.
Wolf said businesses or individuals who violate the order could be subject to fines, business closure or other enforcement measures.
Levine called the mitigation efforts “surgical” in nature.
“We have gained a great deal of experience since the start of this outbreak and have learned from best practices from other states as well as counties right here in Pennsylvania,” she said.
Local DOH data updates reported between Wednesday and Thursday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 223 cases (+3); 6,719 negative tests; four deaths (no change)
Greene County: 77 cases (+2); 1,912 negative tests; no deaths
Washington County: 518 cases (+24); 11,458 negative tests; seven deaths (+1)
Westmoreland County: 1,089 cases (+35); 23,469 negative tests; 40 deaths (+1)
Allegheny County: 5,750 cases (+140); 82,675 negative tests; 201 deaths (no change)
Pennsylvania: 98,446 cases (+781); 885,195 negative tests; 6,973 deaths (+16)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: four facilities; seven cases in residents; six in employees; one death
Greene County: one facility; two cases in residents; one in employees; no deaths
Washington County: eight facilities; 11 cases in residents; five in employees; two deaths
Westmoreland County: 18 facilities; 151 cases in residents; 48 in employees; 29 deaths
Allegheny County: 55 facilities; 597 cases in residents; 196 in employees; 159 deaths
Pennsylvania: 767 facilities; 18,430 cases in residents; 3,534 in employees; 4,777 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.